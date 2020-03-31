Capsule Endoscopy Market Expected to Reach US$ 697.29 Mn in 2027 – RF, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Shangxian Minimal, CapsoVision, Check-Cap, IntroMedic, Medtronic, Olympus

Capsule endoscopes are tiny wireless endoscopy systems which are used to capture images of the internal tracts in the body. The endoscope camera fits in the vitamin size capsule and enables to take thousands of images which are then transmitted to the recorder. Capsule endoscopes allows the physicians to take the images of the parts where the traditional endoscope is unable to reach.

The capsule endoscopy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, growing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s disease and rising incidences of digestive tract cancer. In addition, growing focus on endoscopy equipments is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00020738

The List of Companies-

1. Olympus Corporation,2. RF System Lab,3. Given Imaging Ltd.,4. Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company,5. Fujifilm Corporation,6. Intromedic Co Ltd,7. CapsoVision Inc.,8. Medtronic,9. Check-Cap Ltd.,10. STERIS Corporation

The “Capsule endoscopy market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of capsule endoscopy market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, component and end user and geography. The capsule endoscopy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading capsule endoscopy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The capsule endoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, component and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as colonic capsule, bowel capsule, and esophageal capsule. Based on application, the capsule endoscopy market is segmented into gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tract, female reproductive tract, and urinary tract. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research centers and others.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00020738

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Capsule Endoscopy Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Capsule Endoscopy Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Capsule Endoscopy Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview

5.2 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Capsule Endoscopy Market

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.