Egg Protein Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast 2026

Global Egg Protein Market was valued US$ 1.056 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.295 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.58% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Flavor, End-User, Function, and region.

Egg protein market based on Flavor includes regular egg protein, flavored egg protein. Further, End-User includes Bakery & Confectionery, Protein & Nutritional Bars, Breakfast Cereals, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Prepared Foods, Meat Analogs, Dressing, Sauces & Spreads, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, and Dairy & Desserts Other. In terms of Function, Thickening, Leavening, Binding, Preservatives, Emulsifying, Crystallization, and Other.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11064

Egg protein is increasingly being strong into food & beverage products such as ice creams, bakery, meats and sports foods. Due to growing consumer focus on fitness is also estimated to increase market growth over the forecast period. Being an essential nutrition increasing protein consumption is expected to play a major role in driving egg protein market growth. Egg Protein Market based on flavor, the flavors egg protein segment is expected to grow high CAGR as compare to regular egg protein during the forecast period.

The European region is expected to remain leading in the global egg protein market throughout the forecast period. The North American region dominated the global egg protein market. Growing consumer focus on leading healthy & active lifestyles, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise is expected to fuel growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India is the fastest growing egg producer in the world, which would further fuel the market growth, as per the data released by the International Egg Committee and World Egg Organization.

One of the key driving factors for the egg protein market is its functioning as a thickening, emulsifying, binding, preservative, leavening, and crystallizing agent, attributing to the wide-ranging applications of egg protein in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, sports nutrition, desserts and sauces, nutritional bars, pharmaceuticals, and others. Further egg protein and its products are available in a variety of popular and liked flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, orange, and several others.

Some of the key players in egg protein market are Hard Eight Nutrition LLC, Optimum Nutrition Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Naked Nutrition, Ultimate Paleo Protein, and MRM Nutrition among others.

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11064

Scope of Global Egg Protein Market:

Global Egg Protein Market, by Flavor:

Regular Egg Protein

Flavored Egg Protein

Global Egg Protein Market, by End-User:

Bakery & Confectionery

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Prepared Foods

Meat Analogs

Dressing, Sauces & Spreads

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Dairy & Desserts

Other

Global Egg Protein Market, by Function:

Thickening

Leavening

Binding

Preservatives

Emulsifying

Crystallization

Other

Global Egg Protein Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Egg Protein Market:

Hard Eight Nutrition LLC

Optimum Nutrition Inc.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Naked Nutrition

Ultimate Paleo Protein

MRM Nutrition

SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

IGRECA

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Eurovo Group

Rose Acre Farms

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

VH Group

Dalian Hanovo Foods

Etam Biological Polytron Technologies

GF Ovodry

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Daiichi-Kasei

Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11064/Single