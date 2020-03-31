Flash Chromatography Market Playing Significant Growth during 2026

Global Flash Chromatography Market was valued US$ 210.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 386.6 by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.88 % during a forecast period.

The flash chromatography market is segmented into sales type, technique type, end-use industry type, component type, and region.

In terms of sales type, flash chromatography market is segmented into consumables and systems. Based on technique type segment, flash chromatography market is classified into reverse phase, ion exchange, size exclusion, chiral separation, and others. Further end-use industry type, flash chromatography market is divided into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academia, chemical, and others.

In terms of component type, flash chromatography market is classified into columns and detectors.

Based on regions, the global flash chromatography market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Flash Chromatography Market

Based on sales type, the consumables segment is projected to remain larger in the market during the forecast period due to the rising complexity of applications for flash chromatography demanded by end users and rise in the finding of advanced technology consumables for achieving the highest purification rate are the major growth drivers of the consumables segment.

In terms of technique type, the reverse phase occupied the highest share of the market, driven by its varied applications and benefits due to the continuous increase in the procurement of reverse phase chromatography by the pharmaceutical and biotech companies for protein purification and an increased usage of aqueous solutions for making the samples by major countries across the globe is the major growth drivers of the reverse phase technique. Other major techniques are ion exchange, size exclusion, and chiral separation.

An increased automation in the chromatography instruments, an increasing demand for purification & filtration by the pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and increasing government investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are boosting the growth of flash chromatography market.

The restraining factors of the global flash chromatography market are lack of skilled professionals

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for flash chromatography market during the forecast period owing to the higher procurement of analytical equipment and the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region.

Key player operating in global flash chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biotage AB, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, W R Grace and Company, and Waters Corporation.

Scope of Global Flash Chromatography Market:

Global Flash Chromatography Market, by Sales Type:

• Consumables

• Systems

Global Flash Chromatography Market, by Technique Type:

• Reverse Phase

• Ion Exchange

• Size Exclusion

• Chiral Separation

• Others

Global Flash Chromatography Market, by End-Use Industry Type:

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology

• Contract Research Organization

• Academia

• Chemical

• Others

Global Flash Chromatography Market, by Component Type:

• Detectors

• Columns

Global Flash Chromatography Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Flash Chromatography Market:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Biotage AB

• GE Healthcare

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Tosoh Corporation

• W R Grace and Company

• Waters Corporation

