Natural And Manufactured Sand Market size Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market is expected to reach US$ 198Bn by 2026 from US$ 84Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 11.3%.

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market is segmented by product, application and region. Product are split into natural and manufacturing. Application are classified into residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Natural sand has an ideal shape for use as the fine collective in concrete. The natural sand particles are well-rounded and are usually almost spherical. Spherical particles reduction the percentage of voids within the concrete mixture so no additional paste is required to fill these voids. Manufactured sand or manufactured fine aggregate (MFA) is produced by reducing bigger pieces of aggregate into sand-sized aggregate particles.

Manufactured sands tend to be used in mixtures in areas where natural sand is unavailable or not cost-effective to be hauled to the needed location. The natural and manufactured sand is the main product used in mortar and cement concrete. That mixture is used for construction. Natural and Manufactured Sand Market covers all the products and application with the goal to improve the quality and productivity of the construction.

Based on the application, Infrastructure was the largest application segment of the Natural and Manufactured Sand Market in 2017. Rising disposable incomes of the world’s middle-class population are also working in favour of the global natural and manufactured sand market due to the increased demand for offices, malls, residential complexes, and other infrastructural elements across the globe.

On the basis of product, manufacturing sand is widely used rather than natural sand. As of manufacturing sand can be produced in the area closer to construct sites, taking down the cost of transportation and providing an assurance of consistent supply. Manufacturing sand is more cost effective than the natural sand. Due to the increasing, the population of the word construction of the building are growing day by day so its need lots of material which is not easily available by nature so it’s required lots of manufactured sand.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific led the Natural and Manufactured Sand Market during the forecast period. The major drivers for the growth of Natural and Manufactured Sand Market in Asia Pacific region are growing in the application of infrastructure, and residential projects, urbanization and growth of the middle-class population in emerging economies. Moreover, government and regulatory bodies in this region are having high investment for infrastructure and commercial sector. North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period due to the growth in the residential and industrial application of natural and manufactured sand market.

The key players in the global natural and manufacturing sand market are Metso Corporation, CDE, Holcim, McLanahan, Hutcheson Sand & Mixes, Johnston North America, Duo PLC, DSMAC, Vulcan Materials Company, LafargeHolcim Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, and Opta Minerals, Inc.

