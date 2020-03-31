Solar Charge Controllers Market size Observe Strong Development by 2026

Global Solar Charge Controllers Market was valued US$ 25.80 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 87.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.87 % during a forecast period

Global solar charge controllers market is segmented by type, end user and geography. On the basis of type, solar charge controllers can be classified into Pulse-Width Modulation charge controller and Maximum Power Point Tracking charge controller. End user segment is divided into residential, commercial and Industrial.

Based on region, Global solar charge controllers market the is spread by Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Supportive government policies for solar energy, growing development of off-grid electrical systems and expanding solar energy installations are the drivers of the solar charge controller market. All developing counties are striving to exploit the use of solar energy and decrease the reliance on fuel-based power generation. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of solar energy is secured to drive the solar charge controller market.

Global Solar Charge Controllers Market

Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) charge controller is expected to hold the large market share in the Global solar charge controllers market. PWM solar charge controller slices excess solar voltage, which in turn consequences in a loss of total power. The PWM solar charge controller is essentially a switch used to connect a solar arrangement to a battery. The extra voltage generated by the solar array is condensed to the voltage value of the battery. Furthermore, most recent and best type of solar charge controller is the maximum power point tracking. MPPT controllers are principally able to convert excess voltage into amperage.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the large market share in solar charge controller market. This dominance can be accredited to factors, such as rising demand for energy, growing environmental awareness and escalating awareness towards the solar energy in various countries, such as China. Accelerating industrialization, and encouraging initiatives by government will support growth of the solar charge controller market. Growing use of solar energy dependence on non-renewable energy sources acting as major driving factor in the solar charge controller market.

Some of the major key players in the Global solar charge controllers market includes Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd., SUNGROW, Morningstar Corp., Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co., Ltd., ShenZhen Alenson Electronic CO., Ltd., Luminous India, Genasun, Schneider Electric, Microtek, Su-Kam Power Systems, Steca Elektronik, Shuori New Energy and Victron Energy B.V. Arise India Ltd., Centralion Industrial Inc.

Scope of the report for Global Solar Charge Controller Market

Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By Type

• Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) charge controller

• Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller

Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Solar Charge Controller Market

