Vendor Management Software Market Risks, Driving Factors, Application and Top Manufacturers and Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Vendor Management Software Market Overview:

The global vendor management software market accounted to US$ 4,389.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,295.8 Mn by 2027.

Vendor Management Software market is led by the North American region in 2018. North America led the landing global vendor management software market with more than 36% share, followed by APAC and Europe region. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and presence of large IT companies are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of vendor management software market in this region. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology is high across various sectors of the country. The country has the presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators. The presence of a large number of well-established players from various industries is a significant factor that is driving the growth of vendor management software in the country. The US holds the dominant share in the vendor management software market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of vendor management software market players.

Concerns pertaining to data privacy and security

The world is witnessing rising number of cyber-attacks with the constantly upgrading connectivity technologies. Ever-increasing threats as well as evolving industry and government compliances and regulations are imposing organizations to spend heavily on their security infrastructure. Organizations are becoming progressively alert to cyber-threats. Cybersecurity has already become a severe issue across several businesses due to proliferation of the online world becomes an underlying component of the physical world. In the recent years, cyber-attacks have hampered the ease of doing businesses for the BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, and government organizations may hinder the growth of the vendor management software market.

Deployment Mode Segment Insights

The vendor management software market on the basis of deployment mode is segmented into on-premise and cloud. . The on-premise vendor management software is installed and runs on the organization’s premises. However, cloud-based solutions can be remotely accessed online and are installed on the online server. The on-premise deployment solution costs more and is generally adopted by companies that do not intend to share data with other organizations. However, cloud deployment is gaining popularity as it offers cost-efficient solutions with various benefits such as greater flexibility, on-demand scalability, and low cost of implementation. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for vendor management software market players operation worldwide.

Company Profiles

Coupa Software Inc.

Gatekeeper (Cinergy Technology Limited)

HICX Solutions Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intelex Technologies Inc.

LogicManager, Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

Ncontracts

SalesWarp

SAP SE

The report also includes the profiles of key Vendor Management Software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The Market Research Report of Vendor Management Software covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The Vendor Management Software report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

This worldwide Vendor Management Software market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the Vendor Management Software Market Report.

