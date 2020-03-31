Xylitol Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2025

Global Xylitol Market Introduction:

Xylitol, C 5 H 12 O 5 , is a type of sugar alcohol or a polyol. Xylitol is a naturally occurring polyol extracted from vegetables and fruits. Generally, various berries, mushrooms, corncobs and birch trees are used as source material for the production of Xylitol. Among all sources, corncobs are mostly preferred for industrial production of Xylitol. During production, Xylan is extracted from the sources and then hydrolyzed to yield xylose, which on further catalytic hydrogenation results in the production of Xylitol.

Xylitol is a crystalline, granular structured compound, usually containing one third of calories present in sugar. Moreover, Xylitol has no aftertaste, acts as natural insulin stabilizer and is anti-cariogenic in nature owing to which it is considered as a suitable alternative for sugar and also, can be used in the diet of obese and diabetic persons. Xylitol is used as sweetener in various products such as chewing gum, candy, toothpaste and mouthwash among other products.

Global Xylitol Market: Market Dynamics

Rising awareness among people about wellness and increasing consciousness towards choice of food products has, over the recent past, resulted in a steady increase in demand for low calorie food products. Also, rapid urbanization and changing consumer preference for sugar free products is in turn expected to drive the growth of Xylitol market over the forecast period. Mainly, Xylitol market is driven by the increasing demand for natural sweeteners in chewing gums. Xylitol based chewing gums reportedly offer various dental benefits such as helping in preventing tooth decay, dry mouth and help boost oral health. Further, xylitol market is driven by the increase in its consumption in food and personal care applications.

Also, consumers, especially diabetic and obese persons prefer natural sweetener containing food products, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of Xylitol market. Xylitol production from corncobs is more sustainable as after harvesting corn, its cob can be used for production of xylitol. Besides this, changing climatic conditions are expected to impact the availability of sources, which in turn is expected to impact overall xylitol production. Also, for Xylitol production, pure xylose is required, which is expensive and its supply is relatively inadequate. Owing to this, price of Xylitol has become higher, which will have an effect on the growth of Xylitol market. Xylitol supply variation and availability of substitute polyols such as sorbitol, maltol and mannitol among others are expected to act as an impediment to the growth of Xylitol market.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14086

Global Xylitol Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, Global Xylitol market is segmented into;

Food & Beverages Confectionaries (Candies, Chewing Gums) Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

Global Xylitol Market: Regional outlook

North America is a major consumer market for Xylitol. Globally, significant share in overall population is suffering from chronic diseases related to inappropriate eating patterns. Accordingly, governments across the globe are taking initiatives to improve standards of eating habits by integrating low calories food products, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for natural sweeteners such as Xylitol.

Growth of xylitol market in North America region register is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is a relatively large consumer market for Xylitol and is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific Region, China is the major producer and main supplier of xylitol for end use industries.

The presence of developing countries such as India and China coupled with rapid growth of industries such as food, pharmaceutical and personal care among others are expected to propel the growth of xylitol market in the region. Also, growth of food industry and personal care industry in countries such as Brazil and those in Africa are expected to drive the growth of Xylitol market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14086

Global Xylitol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Xylitol market, identified across the value chain include