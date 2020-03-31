India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market Detailed Study of Business Opportunities, Development Factors, Profiling Major Players, Analysis of International Market with Growth to 2027

Market Overview:

The India internet subscriber base stood at 493.9 million and it is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Internet services especially communication and entertainment services will continue to fuel the growth of data consumption in India. Availability of 4G services at an affordable rate has added a huge number of first-time internet subscribers in recent times and this trend is expected to continue with further launch of 5G services in coming years. Rapid rise and adoption of 4G technology in the country is one of the primary reason for increasing data consumption per user. The growth of data consumption by wireless subscribers has attained a new level leading to unprecedented growth of the telecom sector.

Increasing number of internet subscribers offers lucrative opportunity to the India data consumption market

India is the world’s 2nd largest telecommunications market, with 1206.2 million subscribers in 2018. Internet penetration and expansion is growing at a very fast rate in India and it is expected to rise further with availability of affordable data plans, cheaper smartphones and favorable initiatives by TRAI and government of India.

Favorable and supportive regulatory environment fueling the India data consumption market growth

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken various initiatives in 2017-18 to create a conducive environment for the growth of telecom sector in India. TRAI has given various recommendations to the government on important issues such as Cloud Services, Spectrum, Roaming, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications, regulatory framework for Internet Telephony, Net Neutrality, In-flight Connectivity and others. TRAI has also given its inputs in framing the upcoming National Telecom Policy.

