Business Travel Market Business Development, Application, Segments, Dynamic Demand, Top Companies Players, Share, Size and Global Analysis by 2027

The global Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Tr in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Tr by 2027.

Business travel is a broad term that consists of all the activities executed to achieve a business goal or objective. This objective could be increasing sales, building business relationships, client support, business operations, training, and learning & development among many others. Business Travel is a critical function in any organization and travel managers sees it as an opportunity for revenue generation. For governments also, business travel generates jobs, increases income and tax revenues. Business Travel is affected by factors such as size of the economy, GDP growth, travel infrastructure development, population, industry mix, business dispersion, technology adoption, exports, oil prices, tax, security, and regulatory policies.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Business Travel Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Business Travel Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Growing Adoption of Technologies such as AI and IoT in Global Travel Ecosystem

Increasing innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), could result in multiple benefits for both business travelers and companies operating in the global Business Travel market. Companies can offer personalized services tailored to the needs of today’s tech-savvy business travelers with the integration of AI in their applications. A typical mobile assistant is a perfect example of AI in the business travel market, that helps travelers during their journey by delivering required information instantly. Saved customer profiles with important information such as passport numbers, payment cards, flight details, business itinerary, and frequent flyer details are just some parts of this process that led to contextual and custom customer experience. There are various areas in a business travel ecosystem which are integrating technology innovations into their services, for instance, ‘smart’ airline seats, luggage mapping & tracking, temperature controls in hotels.

Global Business Travel Market- Industry Segment Insights

Based on industry, the Business Travel market is segmented into government and corporate. The global business travel market by industry was led by corporate segment and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Business Travel Market- Traveler Segment Insights

Based on traveler type, the market is bifurcated into group and solo traveler. Group traveler segment held the largest market share of global business travel spending in 2018 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Company Profiles

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Group

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Travel Management

CWT

Direct Travel, Inc.

Expedia Group

Fareportal

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Travel Leaders Group

