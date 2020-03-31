Biometrics Technologies Market Growth Factors, Revenue, Top Leading Companies, Emerging Trends and Industry Expansion Strategies Analysis by 2027

Market Overview:

Biometrics technologies market in global is expected to grow from US$ 14.60 Bn in 2018 to US$ 55.42 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Biometrics identification technologies are being used in airports to verify the identity of passengers and staff. Presently more than 800 million biometric passports are in circulation worldwide. In hospitals, various types of biometric technologies such as fingerprint, face recognition, palm recognition, and iris recognition are being used to identify patients, staff, custom access control, and other such applications. In the past decade, with increasing penetration of mobile biometrics in devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc., the demand for biometrics technologies is growing at an impressive rate owing to the enhanced security and convenience offered by these technologies. Biometric technologies are being widely accepted for identification and authentication purposes in various industries, and this trend is expected to continue further with increasing technological advancements in existing biometric technologies and development of new biometric methods. All these factors are expected to drive the global biometrics technologies market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Application Insights

The global biometrics technologies market by application was led by government segment. Banking and finance segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Get Sample Page @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000207/

Demand for biometrics technologies for enhanced security and convenience is fueling the market

With the increasing need for security among enterprises, the demand for enhanced identification technologies is growing at an exponential rate. In addition to this, continuous advancements and mass penetration of biometric technologies in consumer devices are two factors driving the growth of biometric technologies market. Biometrics Technologies are widely implemented in industries such as banking and finance, government, healthcare, military & defense, and consumer electronics for both single-factor and multi-factor authentication to provide enhanced security and accuracy. Large-scale government biometrics programs for national IDs & border control applications and employee access monitoring in public and private buildings are boosting the revenue growth of biometrics technologies worldwide.

Biometrics identification technologies are being used in airports to verify the identity of passengers and staff. Presently more than 800 million biometric passports are in circulation worldwide. In hospitals, various types of biometric technologies such as fingerprint, face recognition, palm recognition, and iris recognition are being used to identify patients, staff, custom access control, and other such applications. In the past decade, with increasing penetration of mobile biometrics in devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc., the demand for biometrics technologies is growing at an impressive rate owing to the enhanced security and convenience offered by these technologies. Biometric technologies are being widely accepted for identification and authentication purposes in various industries, and this trend is expected to continue further with increasing technological advancements in existing biometric technologies and development of new biometric methods. All these factors are expected to drive the global biometrics technologies market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Aware Inc.

BIO-key International, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto NV

IDEMIA

ImageWare Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics AB

Suprema Inc.

Secunet Security Networks AG

Buy now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000207/

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Biometrics Technologies Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Biometrics Technologies Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Biometrics Technologies Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Biometrics Technologies Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Biometrics Technologies Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.