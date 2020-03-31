Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Development Opportunities, Industry Structure Strategies, Strong Investment Worth Research by Forecast to 2027

Market Overview:

The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 62.5 Bn by 2027.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market together with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services. Moreover, with the rise in networks, services, and solutions, telecom operators sustain high operational costs. Therefore, growing operating costs are producing demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions. The factors that are supporting the growth of the market also include a rapidly growing telecommunication sector, deployment of various innovative services, and a growing number of customers.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Improving Needs for Innovative Billing and Revenue Management Solutions and Services

The constant urge and requirement for providing rich communication services and improved high-quality customer experiences are cajoling telecom billing and revenue management solution and services providers to further develop such solutions and services, which are compatible and at-par for full filling the dynamic requirement and demand of end-users with improved scalability, flexibility, and functionality. Efficient and flexible billing and revenue management solutions help the CSP’s to monetize the data and service usage further, providing company with improved real-time data analytical capabilities and efficiency to channelize their revenue streams by further providing customized solutions. It also helps CSPs to efficiently manage the growing subscriber’s billing and charging processes through an effective single platform.

Component Segment Insights

The market for global telecom billing and revenue management market by component is segmented as solutions and services. The solution segment holds the major market share of the global telecom billing and revenue management market. The solutions for telecom billing and revenue management monetize subscription and usage-based business models with swiftness. The solution provides billing flexibility at each level of the account hierarchy. The solution also offers features such as multi-party billing and flexible bill formatting. These help telecom billing and revenue management process more transparent with flexible, scalable, and highly-automated solutions for billing, invoicing, and revenue management. It captures and monitors subscription orders to ensure delivery and billing accurateness, addresses contract changes and billing cycles automatically.

