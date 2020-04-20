Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Analysis 2020 by Types, Top-Companies, Countries, Design, Traffic, Survey, Challenges & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Linen and Laundry Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Angelica Corporation

Elis

Aramark

ImageFIRST

Alsco

Unitex Textile Rental

STAR Mayan

Crothall Healthcare

Tokai

Clarus Linen

STERIS AST

Cintas

Salesianer Miettex

Mission Linen Supply

Paris Companies

Hospital Central Services (HCSC)

Healthcare Linen Services Group

Celtic Linen

Linen King

Emerald Textiles

Ecotex

FDR Services Corp

Tetsudo Linen

Florida Linen

CleanCare

Economy Linen

Elizabethtown Laundry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rental Services

Customer Owned Goods

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hospital Linen and Laundry Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hospital Linen and Laundry Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Rental Services

1.4.3 Customer Owned Goods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Angelica Corporation

13.1.1 Angelica Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Angelica Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Angelica Corporation Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.1.4 Angelica Corporation Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Angelica Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Elis

13.2.1 Elis Company Details

13.2.2 Elis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Elis Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.2.4 Elis Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Elis Recent Development

13.3 Aramark

13.3.1 Aramark Company Details

13.3.2 Aramark Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Aramark Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.3.4 Aramark Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Aramark Recent Development

13.4 ImageFIRST

13.4.1 ImageFIRST Company Details

13.4.2 ImageFIRST Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 ImageFIRST Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.4.4 ImageFIRST Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ImageFIRST Recent Development

13.5 Alsco

13.5.1 Alsco Company Details

13.5.2 Alsco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Alsco Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.5.4 Alsco Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Alsco Recent Development

13.6 Unitex Textile Rental

13.6.1 Unitex Textile Rental Company Details

13.6.2 Unitex Textile Rental Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Unitex Textile Rental Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.6.4 Unitex Textile Rental Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Unitex Textile Rental Recent Development

13.7 STAR Mayan

13.7.1 STAR Mayan Company Details

13.7.2 STAR Mayan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 STAR Mayan Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.7.4 STAR Mayan Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 STAR Mayan Recent Development

13.8 Crothall Healthcare

13.8.1 Crothall Healthcare Company Details

13.8.2 Crothall Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Crothall Healthcare Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.8.4 Crothall Healthcare Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Crothall Healthcare Recent Development

13.9 Tokai

13.9.1 Tokai Company Details

13.9.2 Tokai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Tokai Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.9.4 Tokai Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Tokai Recent Development

13.10 Clarus Linen

13.10.1 Clarus Linen Company Details

13.10.2 Clarus Linen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Clarus Linen Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

13.10.4 Clarus Linen Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Clarus Linen Recent Development

13.11 STERIS AST

10.11.1 STERIS AST Company Details

10.11.2 STERIS AST Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 STERIS AST Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.11.4 STERIS AST Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 STERIS AST Recent Development

13.12 Cintas

10.12.1 Cintas Company Details

10.12.2 Cintas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cintas Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.12.4 Cintas Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cintas Recent Development

13.13 Salesianer Miettex

10.13.1 Salesianer Miettex Company Details

10.13.2 Salesianer Miettex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Salesianer Miettex Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.13.4 Salesianer Miettex Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Salesianer Miettex Recent Development

13.14 Mission Linen Supply

10.14.1 Mission Linen Supply Company Details

10.14.2 Mission Linen Supply Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Mission Linen Supply Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.14.4 Mission Linen Supply Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Mission Linen Supply Recent Development

13.15 Paris Companies

10.15.1 Paris Companies Company Details

10.15.2 Paris Companies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Paris Companies Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.15.4 Paris Companies Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Paris Companies Recent Development

13.16 Hospital Central Services (HCSC)

10.16.1 Hospital Central Services (HCSC) Company Details

10.16.2 Hospital Central Services (HCSC) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hospital Central Services (HCSC) Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.16.4 Hospital Central Services (HCSC) Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hospital Central Services (HCSC) Recent Development

13.17 Healthcare Linen Services Group

10.17.1 Healthcare Linen Services Group Company Details

10.17.2 Healthcare Linen Services Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Healthcare Linen Services Group Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.17.4 Healthcare Linen Services Group Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Healthcare Linen Services Group Recent Development

13.18 Celtic Linen

10.18.1 Celtic Linen Company Details

10.18.2 Celtic Linen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Celtic Linen Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.18.4 Celtic Linen Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Celtic Linen Recent Development

13.19 Linen King

10.19.1 Linen King Company Details

10.19.2 Linen King Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Linen King Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.19.4 Linen King Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Linen King Recent Development

13.20 Emerald Textiles

10.20.1 Emerald Textiles Company Details

10.20.2 Emerald Textiles Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Emerald Textiles Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.20.4 Emerald Textiles Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Emerald Textiles Recent Development

13.21 Ecotex

10.21.1 Ecotex Company Details

10.21.2 Ecotex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Ecotex Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.21.4 Ecotex Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Ecotex Recent Development

13.22 FDR Services Corp

10.22.1 FDR Services Corp Company Details

10.22.2 FDR Services Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 FDR Services Corp Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.22.4 FDR Services Corp Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 FDR Services Corp Recent Development

13.23 Tetsudo Linen

10.23.1 Tetsudo Linen Company Details

10.23.2 Tetsudo Linen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Tetsudo Linen Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.23.4 Tetsudo Linen Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Tetsudo Linen Recent Development

13.24 Florida Linen

10.24.1 Florida Linen Company Details

10.24.2 Florida Linen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Florida Linen Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.24.4 Florida Linen Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Florida Linen Recent Development

13.25 CleanCare

10.25.1 CleanCare Company Details

10.25.2 CleanCare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 CleanCare Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.25.4 CleanCare Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 CleanCare Recent Development

13.26 Economy Linen

10.26.1 Economy Linen Company Details

10.26.2 Economy Linen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Economy Linen Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.26.4 Economy Linen Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Economy Linen Recent Development

13.27 Elizabethtown Laundry

10.27.1 Elizabethtown Laundry Company Details

10.27.2 Elizabethtown Laundry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Elizabethtown Laundry Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Introduction

10.27.4 Elizabethtown Laundry Revenue in Hospital Linen and Laundry Services Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Elizabethtown Laundry Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

