Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size, Share, Regional Airlines, Top Companies, Present Scenario, Industry Outlook 2020, Demand & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing

Ultimate Software Group

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM

Kronos

Infor

IBM

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software

Intuit

SumTotal Systems

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Talent Acquisition

1.4.3 Talent Management

1.4.4 HR Core Administration

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Retail/Wholesale

1.5.4 Professional/Technical Services

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Revenue in 2019

3.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 SAP SE

13.1.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.1.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 SAP SE Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.2 Automatic Data Processing

13.2.1 Automatic Data Processing Company Details

13.2.2 Automatic Data Processing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Automatic Data Processing Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.2.4 Automatic Data Processing Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Automatic Data Processing Recent Development

13.3 Ultimate Software Group

13.3.1 Ultimate Software Group Company Details

13.3.2 Ultimate Software Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ultimate Software Group Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.3.4 Ultimate Software Group Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ultimate Software Group Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Oracle Corporation

13.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Oracle Corporation Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Workday

13.6.1 Workday Company Details

13.6.2 Workday Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.6.4 Workday Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Workday Recent Development

13.7 Ceridian HCM

13.7.1 Ceridian HCM Company Details

13.7.2 Ceridian HCM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ceridian HCM Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.7.4 Ceridian HCM Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ceridian HCM Recent Development

13.8 Kronos

13.8.1 Kronos Company Details

13.8.2 Kronos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Kronos Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.8.4 Kronos Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Kronos Recent Development

13.9 Infor

13.9.1 Infor Company Details

13.9.2 Infor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Infor Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.9.4 Infor Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Infor Recent Development

13.10 IBM

13.10.1 IBM Company Details

13.10.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 IBM Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

13.10.4 IBM Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 IBM Recent Development

13.11 Cornerstone OnDemand

10.11.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details

10.11.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.11.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development

13.12 Paycom Software

10.12.1 Paycom Software Company Details

10.12.2 Paycom Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Paycom Software Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.12.4 Paycom Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Paycom Software Recent Development

13.13 Intuit

10.13.1 Intuit Company Details

10.13.2 Intuit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Intuit Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.13.4 Intuit Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Intuit Recent Development

13.14 SumTotal Systems

10.14.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details

10.14.2 SumTotal Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 SumTotal Systems Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.14.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development

13.15 Sage

10.15.1 Sage Company Details

10.15.2 Sage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Sage Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.15.4 Sage Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Sage Recent Development

13.16 Epicor Software

10.16.1 Epicor Software Company Details

10.16.2 Epicor Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Epicor Software Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.16.4 Epicor Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Epicor Software Recent Development

13.17 Accenture

10.17.1 Accenture Company Details

10.17.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Accenture Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.17.4 Accenture Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.18 Workforce Software

10.18.1 Workforce Software Company Details

10.18.2 Workforce Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Workforce Software Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.18.4 Workforce Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Workforce Software Recent Development

13.19 Zenefits

10.19.1 Zenefits Company Details

10.19.2 Zenefits Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Zenefits Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.19.4 Zenefits Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Zenefits Recent Development

13.20 Ramco Systems

10.20.1 Ramco Systems Company Details

10.20.2 Ramco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ramco Systems Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.20.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development

13.21 EPAY Systems

10.21.1 EPAY Systems Company Details

10.21.2 EPAY Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 EPAY Systems Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.21.4 EPAY Systems Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 EPAY Systems Recent Development

13.22 PeopleStrategy

10.22.1 PeopleStrategy Company Details

10.22.2 PeopleStrategy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 PeopleStrategy Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction

10.22.4 PeopleStrategy Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 PeopleStrategy Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

