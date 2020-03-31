Energy Harvesting EquipmentMarket – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global energy harvesting equipment market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the energy harvesting equipment market is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the energy harvesting equipment market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, China, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the energy harvesting equipment market during the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global energy harvesting equipment market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of energy harvesting equipment and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the energy harvesting equipment market based on the energy source, end user, industry vertical, product category, and across different regions globally.

The market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of energy-saving equipment by commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

The report starts with an overview of the energy harvesting equipment market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy perspectives, which are influencing the market.

With respect to the energy source, the thermoelectric subsegment is expected to register the highest growth in the global energy harvesting equipment market. Under the end use segment, the commercial subsegment is expected to dominate the global energy harvesting equipment market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of industrial vertical, the home & building automation subsegment is expected to register the highest market share in the global energy harvesting equipment market by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of the product category, the energy harvesting ICs subsegment is expected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to other products.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment of the energy harvesting equipment market in terms of market size across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis of the key trends of the energy harvesting equipment market in each region.

The next section of the report consists of a detailed analysis of the energy harvesting equipment market across various countries in different regions. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the energy harvesting equipment market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings. This study discusses the key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the energy harvesting equipment market as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, & the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, & the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA & others of APAC (India, Oceania, ASEAN, & the rest of APAC), Japan, China, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, & the rest of MEA). The global market report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the energy harvesting equipment market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and have provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the energy harvesting equipment market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the energy harvesting equipment market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global energy harvesting equipment market is split into a number of segments. All these segments in terms of energy sources, end user, industry vertical, product category, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contribution of each segment to the growth of the energy harvesting equipment market. This detailed information is important for the identification of the various key trends of the global energy harvesting equipment market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on the global energy harvesting equipment market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global energy harvesting equipment market.

In the final section of the energy harvesting equipment market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the energy harvesting equipment portfolio and key differentiators in the global energy harvesting equipment market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the energy harvesting equipment supply chain and the potential players in the market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the energy harvesting equipment market. Detailed profiles of energy harvesting equipment manufacturers and providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the energy harvesting equipment market. Key competitors covered in the global energy harvesting equipment market report includes Tigo Energy, Inc.; greenTEG; EnOcean GmbH; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB; UTAG Green Energy Technologies Inc.; ReVibe Energy; SolarEdge Technologies Inc.; Renesas Electronics and Cymbet Corporation.

Key Segments By Energy Source Thermoelectric Piezoelectric Radio Frequency Photovoltaic Others By End User Commercial Residential Industrial By Industry Vertical Aerospace & Defense Home & Building Automation Government Consumer Electronics Others By Product Category Energy Harvesting Ics Energy Harvesting Sensors Energy Harvesting Storage Others

Key Regional Markets North America Energy Harvesting Equipment Market U.S. Canada Latin America Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe SEA and other of APAC Energy Harvesting Equipment Market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC China Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Japan Energy Harvesting Equipment Market MEA Energy Harvesting Equipment Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Tigo Energy, Inc. greenTEG EnOcean GmbH Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB UTAG Green Energy Technologies Inc. ReVibe Energy SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Renesas Electronics Cymbet Corporation

