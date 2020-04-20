Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size, Share, Development, Revenue, Regional-Outlook, Services, Solution, Top-Players, Demand: Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Michels Corporation

Ace Pipe Cleaning

Suez

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

Radius Subterra

Vortex Companies

Belco Pipe Restoration

HydraTech, LLC

Raymond International WLL

Advantage Reline

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

<18 inches

18-36 inches

>36 inches

Market segment by Application, split into

Water and Sewer Pipelines

Oil and Gas Pipelines

Chemical Pipelines

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 <1Chapter Eight: inches

1.4.3 18-36 inches

1.4.4 >36 inches

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Water and Sewer Pipelines

1.5.3 Oil and Gas Pipelines

1.5.4 Chemical Pipelines

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Michels Corporation

13.1.1 Michels Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Michels Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Michels Corporation Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.1.4 Michels Corporation Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Michels Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Ace Pipe Cleaning

13.2.1 Ace Pipe Cleaning Company Details

13.2.2 Ace Pipe Cleaning Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Ace Pipe Cleaning Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.2.4 Ace Pipe Cleaning Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Ace Pipe Cleaning Recent Development

13.3 Suez

13.3.1 Suez Company Details

13.3.2 Suez Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Suez Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.3.4 Suez Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Suez Recent Development

13.4 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

13.4.1 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Company Details

13.4.2 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.4.4 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Recent Development

13.5 Radius Subterra

13.5.1 Radius Subterra Company Details

13.5.2 Radius Subterra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Radius Subterra Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.5.4 Radius Subterra Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Radius Subterra Recent Development

13.6 Vortex Companies

13.6.1 Vortex Companies Company Details

13.6.2 Vortex Companies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Vortex Companies Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.6.4 Vortex Companies Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Vortex Companies Recent Development

13.7 Belco Pipe Restoration

13.7.1 Belco Pipe Restoration Company Details

13.7.2 Belco Pipe Restoration Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Belco Pipe Restoration Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.7.4 Belco Pipe Restoration Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Belco Pipe Restoration Recent Development

13.8 HydraTech, LLC

13.8.1 HydraTech, LLC Company Details

13.8.2 HydraTech, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 HydraTech, LLC Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.8.4 HydraTech, LLC Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 HydraTech, LLC Recent Development

13.9 Raymond International WLL

13.9.1 Raymond International WLL Company Details

13.9.2 Raymond International WLL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Raymond International WLL Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.9.4 Raymond International WLL Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Raymond International WLL Recent Development

13.10 Advantage Reline

13.10.1 Advantage Reline Company Details

13.10.2 Advantage Reline Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Advantage Reline Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Introduction

13.10.4 Advantage Reline Revenue in Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Advantage Reline Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

