Semiconductor Foundry Market: Key Insights Supported Product Kind, End-Use And Regional Demand Until 2026

Semiconductor Foundry Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Semiconductor Foundry industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Key manufacturers include TSMC, Globalfoundries, UMC, SMIC, Samsung, Dongbu HiTek, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Hua Hong Semiconductor, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Powerchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, TowerJazz, Vanguard International Semiconductor, WIN Semiconductors, X-FAB Silicon Foundries.

Summation of Semiconductor Foundry Market: Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor industry, specializes in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, and is commissioned by other IC design companies instead of their own designs.

During 2017, the communication segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The shift in consumer preference toward lower-end smartphones, which is impacting the global semiconductor foundry market. For instance, phones from Chinese smartphone makers, such as OPPO and OnePlus, are providing high-end features at a very low cost which will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. This is because a large number of fabless semiconductor foundries are the customers for pure-play and IDM semiconductor foundries in this region.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Semiconductor Foundry market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

