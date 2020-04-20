Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size, Share, Statistics, Business Model, Opportunities, Industry Outlook 2020, Service Provider, Future Prospects & Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Asset Liability Management (ALM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Liability Management (ALM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
IBM
SAP SE
Infosys
FIS
Finastra
Fiserv
Moody’s
Wolters Kluwer
Polaris Consulting & Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Banks
Brokers
Specialty Finance
Wealth Advisors
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Asset Liability Management (ALM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Liability Management (ALM) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Asset Liability Management (ALM) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banks
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Specialty Finance
1.5.5 Wealth Advisors
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Asset Liability Management (ALM) Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Asset Liability Management (ALM) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Asset Liability Management (ALM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Asset Liability Management (ALM) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Asset Liability Management (ALM) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Asset Liability Management (ALM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Oracle
13.1.1 Oracle Company Details
13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Oracle Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 IBM Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 SAP SE
13.3.1 SAP SE Company Details
13.3.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 SAP SE Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development
13.4 Infosys
13.4.1 Infosys Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Infosys Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.5 FIS
13.5.1 FIS Company Details
13.5.2 FIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 FIS Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.5.4 FIS Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 FIS Recent Development
13.6 Finastra
13.6.1 Finastra Company Details
13.6.2 Finastra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Finastra Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.6.4 Finastra Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Finastra Recent Development
13.7 Fiserv
13.7.1 Fiserv Company Details
13.7.2 Fiserv Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Fiserv Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.7.4 Fiserv Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Fiserv Recent Development
13.8 Moody’s
13.8.1 Moody’s Company Details
13.8.2 Moody’s Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Moody’s Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.8.4 Moody’s Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Moody’s Recent Development
13.9 Wolters Kluwer
13.9.1 Wolters Kluwer Company Details
13.9.2 Wolters Kluwer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Wolters Kluwer Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.9.4 Wolters Kluwer Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Development
13.10 Polaris Consulting & Services
13.10.1 Polaris Consulting & Services Company Details
13.10.2 Polaris Consulting & Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Polaris Consulting & Services Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction
13.10.4 Polaris Consulting & Services Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Polaris Consulting & Services Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
