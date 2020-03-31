Industrial Smart Motors Market 2027 Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Industrial Smart Motors Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The smart motors are used to control the speed of the motor as per requirement and application. Additionally, Smart motor functions combining the operation of variable speed drives, control unit, and motor, thereby providing integrating hardware and software that carrying out a process efficiently and effectively. Due to these factors, the rising demand for the industrial smart motors market. The increasing adoption of the smart motor in the industrial application such as in fans, pumps, compressors, conveyor systems, and others that are expected to drive the growth of the industrial smart motors market.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007790/

Key Players

1. CG

2. Dunkermotoren GmbH

3. HSD SpA

4. Nidec Corporation

5. Reliance Precision Limited

6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7. Schneider Electric

8. Somfy Systems, Inc

9. Technosoft SA

10. USAutomation

Global Industrial Smart Motors Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The smart motor is the device that can be programmed to adjust the speed and torque of the motor by alternating the frequency and the supply of voltage. The smart motors are widely used in pumping to improve the efficiency by energy saving, reduce heat loss, and to control cooling of the pump. This factor drives the growth of the industrial smart motor market. Furthermore, the smart motor offers smooth acceleration and deceleration to protect the system. These types of motors find a wide range of applications in the manufacturing, automotive industry, energy and power, and others that drive the growth of the market.

Industrial Smart Motors Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007790/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market –Analysis 63

6. Industrial Smart Motors Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Industrial Smart Motors Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Industrial Smart Motors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Industrial Smart Motors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Industrial Smart Motors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163