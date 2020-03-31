Deep Learning Chipset Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2025
The global Deep Learning Chipset market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Deep Learning Chipset market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Deep Learning Chipset market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Deep Learning Chipset market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Deep Learning Chipset market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Deep Learning Chipset market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Deep Learning Chipset market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
Market Segmentation
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Type
- Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)
- Central Processing Units (CPUs)
- Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)
- Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)
- Others
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Compute Capacity
- Low (<1TFlops)
- High (>1 TFlops)
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by End-User
- Consumer Electronics,
- Automotive,
- Industrial,
- Healthcare,
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
