Aircraft Lighting Market Growth and Insights To 2027: Leading Players Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Zodiac Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd

The global aircraft lighting market is anticipated accounted to US$ 2.21 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 3.03 Bn by 2025. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by three major factors, such as rising demand for energy efficient aircraft lights and noteworthy increase in aircraft deliveries.

According to Airbus, the world urban population is expected to reach 5 billion by 2030 to more than double middle-class population. Additionally, in the coming decades, there will be more people in the world living in urban areas with more wealth. This, in turn, would increase the number of passengers preferring air travel, which is expected to support demand for aircraft. Moreover, Airbus predicts that 27 percent of all the trips during the coming decade will be for visiting friends and relatives that reflects immigration flow. Along with this, there is a tremendous increase in the number of international students which has also contributed to aviation travel. In addition to this, Airbus predicts that, in coming 20 years, emerging economies will represent 50 percent of new-aircraft demand.

These emerging economies mainly include South Asia, Asia-Pacific, China, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Thus, global economic development is generating wealth creation which is boosting worldwide demand for commercial air travel. Economic development in emerging market is expected to witness the growth in aircraft market by leading aircraft travel and expansion. Globally, strong economic growth, surging middle classes, an increase in consumer spending on services, and changing airline business models bring more value to passengers and is expected to boost the growth of the global aircraft lighting market.

The aircraft lighting market consists of huge numbers of well-established and industry recognized players. The rivalry among the industry participants is high and is expected to remain high during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Due to the specifications set by International Civil Aviation Organization, and Federal Aviation Administration, and different defense forces across geographies, the products are similar to each other. Owing to this factor, the competitors try to secure more and more contracts from the aircraft manufacturers, in order to maintain their market position in aircraft lighting market. Additionally, the demand for technologically advanced aircraft interior lighting solutions, the lighting manufacturers are constantly investing substantial time and amounts to cater to the demands from the airliners. This factor has also increased the degree of competition among the aircraft lighting market players.

The market for aircraft lighting market is concentrated with large number of players operating in the field. The major companies operating in the market includes Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Zodiac Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, United Technologies Corporation, and Bruce Aerospace.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest aircraft lighting market share.

Based on system type, the aircraft cabin lights segment is projected to dominate the aircraft lighting market.

LED lights segment held the largest market share by technology.

Interior segment dominated the market by light type.

Based on fit type, line fit dominated the market.

Fixed wing aircraft held the largest market share by aircraft type.

Based on end user, commercial segment dominated the market.

The well-established suppliers of aircraft lighting solutions are Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Rockwell Collins, and United Technologies Corporation among others are financially balanced and due to their recognition in the industry, the majority of contracts are awarded to these manufacturers. This increases the rivalry among the aircraft lighting manufacturers. In addition, the airliners are encountering enormous demand from the passengers related to the mood lights, and a paradigm shift from conventional interior lighting solutions, the airliners are ordering the aircraft OEMs and aftermarket partners to integrate their aircraft with advanced lighting solutions. These OEMs and aftermarket partners are contracting the aircraft lighting market players for the same, which is catalyzing the aircraft lighting market growth. The majority of the contracts are awarded to the established and industry recognized aircraft lighting companies, thereby, creating minimum space for new manufacturers to enter the aircraft lighting market. Due to this fact, the threat to new entrants in the aircraft lighting market is all time low.

