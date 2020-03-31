Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies by 2027

A micro tactical ground robot is a lightweight and tactical vehicle that can be used in any type of terrains and both indoors and outdoors. It is a handheld system that can be carried by an individual soldier. The rising trend of automation in the military and defense sector worldwide is one of the major driver for the growth of the micro tactical ground robots market.

Increasing use of these robots in the explosive ordinance disposal segment, owing to the rising usage of the robots in detecting explosives at public places and vehicles for ensuring public safety, is also one of the major reason for the growth in the market. However, high maintenance cost associated with these robots can act as a restraining factor in the market. Growing trend towards autonomous robotics and lesser control of human operators is projected to increase the demand for these robots in the coming years.

Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Players:

Roboteam Inc.

Qinetiq Group PLC

iRobot Corporation

Boeing

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Clearpath Robotics

Robotnik Automation

Recon Robotics Inc.

Perrone Robotics

