North America Fertilizer Additive Market Research to 2027: Trends and opportunities in the Single Industry Subscription Plan

The North America Fertilizer Additive Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America fertilizer additive market is characterized by the presence of market players such as OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz. These players are highly focused on product innovation to attract new consumers.

North America comprises developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in North America are OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in North America is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA FERTILIZER ADDITIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

North America Fertilizer Additive Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemsol LLC

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc.

Omex Agriculture, Inc.

