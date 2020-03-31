North America Cooling water treatment chemicals Market Research to 2027: Trends and opportunities in the Single Industry Subscription Plan

The North America Cooling water treatment chemicals Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product is segmented into scale inhibitor, corrosion inhibitor, biocide and others. The scale inhibitor segment in the North America cooling water treatment chemicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the corrosion inhibitor segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Scale inhibitors are specially designed to control the deposition of polyvalent metal ions in industrial and wastewater systems. They offer halogen stability and control calcium, iron, manganese, and other metal salts to prevent precipitation on heat transfer surfaces.

The selection of a scale control agent depends on the precipitating species and its degree of supersaturation. Polyacrylate, polymethacrylate, polymaleic, phosphonates, sodium phosphates, and sodium aluminates are among the commonly used scale inhibitors in cooling water treatment chemicals. Sequestering agents, also chelating agents, used in cooling water treatment chemicals are capable of forming soluble complexes with metal ions, to control scaling effectively. The stringent regulations by the government on water conservation and wastewater management, coupled with the increased use of cooling water treatment chemicals in industrial applications, has fueled the demand for scale inhibitors.

NORTH AMERICA COOLING WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Product

Scale Inhibitor

Corrosion Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Packaging Type

Power Industry

Steel, Mining & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Food and Beverage

Textile

Others

Company Profiles

Accepta.

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

BWA Water Additives

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Ecolab

ChemTreat, Inc.

DuBois Chemicals

Kemira Oyj

Veolia Water Technologies

