Europe Industrial Margarine Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access

The Europe Industrial Margarine Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Margarine is an evolution to a highly accepted spread that is a prime example of technological advancement made through the combined efforts of oil chemists, food technologists, nutritionists, and chemical engineers. Industrial margarine has taken its place all over the globe as an excellent nutritive food owing to its concentrated source of food energy; it can be a uniform supplement of vitamins D and A, it can also be a source of polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. Industrial margarine is neither a substitute for, nor an imitation of, butter, even though the spread is made from naturally occurring products and is known to possess all the physical, sensory, and nutritional attributes of butter. Moreover, products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content. To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative.

The Europe Industrial Margarine market is segmented on the basis type as spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine and butter blend. The all-purpose industrial margarine segment led the Europe industrial margarine market. Margarine is used as a spread for cooking, baking, and flavoring applications. It is sometimes described as a non-dairy spread. Spreadable margarine have fat content in the range of 10 to 90%.All-purpose industrial Margarine is an all-purpose margarine suitable for industrial uses related to baking. They margarine have added colors and flavor to improve the taste of the final product. It is particularly suitable for use in general baking applications. Butter blends are prepared by blending several vegetable fats and margarine to produce a product similar to that of butter for uses in the bakery industry. Butter blends have a flavor similar that of butter. Butter blends have rich texture and buttery taste while being economical compared to pure butter. Butter blends made from anhydrous milk fat and vegetable oils can have cholesterol levels less than 95% compared to pure butter.

EUROPE INDUSTRIAL MARGARINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Industrial Margarine Market, by Application

Bakery

Spreads, sauces and toppings

Confectionary

Convenience Food

Others

Europe Industrial Margarine Market, by Type

Spreadable Margarine

All-Purpose Industrial Margarine

Butter Blend

Others

Europe Industrial Margarine Market, by Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

Europe Industrial Margarine Market, by Form

Hard Industrial Margarine

Soft Industrial Margarine

Europe Industrial Margarine Market, by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Associated British Foods

Bunge Limited

Conagra Foodservice, Inc.

EFKO Group

Fuji Oil Europe

NMGK Group

Puratos

Richardson International Limited

Vandemoortele

Wilmar International Limited

