Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019-2027
The global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
companies profiled in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market include SMITH AND NEPHEW, KCI (ACELITY), Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Medela, Inc. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd, and Lohmann & Rauscher.
The global Negative-Pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented as follows:
Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Product
- Single-use NPWT Devices
- Conventional NPWT Devices
Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Application
- Diabetic foot ulcers
- Pressure ulcers
- Venous leg ulcers
- Burn wounds
- Surgical wounds
- Others
Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by End-user
- Hospital & Clinics
- Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)
- Homecare settings
Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Region
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
