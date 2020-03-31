Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019-2027

The global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

companies profiled in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market include SMITH AND NEPHEW, KCI (ACELITY), Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Medela, Inc. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd, and Lohmann & Rauscher.

The global Negative-Pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Product

Single-use NPWT Devices

Conventional NPWT Devices

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Application

Diabetic foot ulcers

Pressure ulcers

Venous leg ulcers

Burn wounds

Surgical wounds

Others

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by End-user

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Homecare settings

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Region

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



