Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmentation, Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027
The healthcare facilities require reliable, coordinated, and easy transportation of their patients. The healthcare transportation services offer rides across the facilities, patient homes, and anywhere in between. Some of the healthcare transportation service providers also have online and mobile tools that make booking patient rides simple.
The healthcare transportation services market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising geriatric population, growing incidences of chronic diseases and rapid increase in awareness regarding the transportation services in healthcare. The increasing focus on healthcare over the globe is likely to serve more growth opportunities in the coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.
The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Healthcare Transportation Services Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Healthcare Transportation Services Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.
- LogistiCare
- American Medical Response
- Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc.
- ATS Healthcare Solutions
- ProHealth Care
- Molina Healthcare
- DHL Healthcare
- Crothall Healthcare
- ARAMARK Healthcare
- MTM, Inc.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Healthcare Transportation Services Market Landscape
Part 04: Healthcare Transportation Services Market Sizing
Part 05: Healthcare Transportation Services Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
