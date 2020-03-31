Noise Control System Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2023

This report presents the worldwide Noise Control System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

companies such as YAMAHA Corp., Warner Howard, Mitsubishi Electronic Corp., Whirlpool, and Sharp Electronics Corp. have focussed their attention on making ever-quieter products. Industrial equipment, household appliances, and the transportation industry stand to benefit the most from this, thereby boosting the noise control system market.

Healthcare industry to drive the noise control system market

The hospital environment plays a critical role in a patient’s well-being and the road to recovery. High noise levels in the hospital or its vicinity can affect the health of the patients considerably. A quiet hospital environment allows a speedy recovery by lowering the patient’s blood pressure and stress levels, improving sleep quality, and reducing intake of pain medication, thereby culminating in high staff productivity and a healthy overall atmosphere. Noise control systems in hospitals enhance patient recovery and decrease stress and pressure levels.

Noise cancelling technology being implemented in automobiles

Excessive noise created while driving can affect the processing power of a driver leading to avoidable stress and distractions. Noise control systems installed in vehicles play a vital role in allowing both drivers and passengers to enjoy a peaceful, comfortable, and safe journey. The iconic American giant, Ford Motor Company has recently unveiled a car enabled with a noise control system. The Ford Mondeo Vignale has high-tech noise cancellation features that go a long way in reducing the impact of road, tyre, and wind noise, thereby improving the driver’s experience. There is currently a race underway with several leading automakers such as Toyota and Honda seeking to improve their sound deadening technology, boosting the overall noise control system market.

Regulatory guidelines favour demand in the noise control system market

The World Health Organization and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development are the two primary regulatory authorities that study and assess the impact of environmental noise. Several laws have been introduced across the world to curb the menace of sound pollution and reduce its associated health issues. For e.g., in Saudi Arabia, traffic noise is a major problem on account of the rapid growth of urban agglomerations coupled with a high population growth. Therefore, the best way to control this scourge is by the imposition of heavy fines that should reduce noise levels in the region.

Power consumption a major restraint in the noise control system market

Ventilation systems, industrial machinery and equipment motor fans create substantial noise pollution. DC fans use a new form of ECM that is ultra-efficient and ultra-quiet at the same time. DC fans are perfect in diverse applications such as telecom switches, medical appliances, and car entertainment systems, where noise is often a hindrance. Quieter equipment is typically more power-intensive but it has greater benefits in the long run, spurring its adoption.North America and APEJ account for more than half the noise control system market and they are expected to retain their commanding position throughout the course of the forecast period. APEJ is on track to grow by 46 basis points in 2027 over 2017 but this will still not be enough to dislodge North America from its pole position in the noise control system market. North America should record a robust CAGR of 5.8% enabling the regional market to grow to more than US$ 15 Bn in 2027 from about US$ 8.5 Bn by 2017 end. APEJ will record a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2027.

