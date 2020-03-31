Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2018-2028

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global intermediate bulk containers market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the global intermediate bulk containers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2028. The study reveals the intermediate bulk containers market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with emerging countries including China, India, Russia, and Mexico. A market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period for each of the regional segments of intermediate bulk containers market has been added in the report.

The global intermediate bulk containers market report begins with the macroeconomic indicators, packaging industry outlook, and intermediate bulk containers market recent innovations outlook. It also includes the global value and volume for the duration 2013-2017 and 2018-2028. The Y-o-Y growth is also provided for a better understanding of the market, which is further explained by the graphical representation of the global intermediate bulk containers market. It is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global intermediate bulk containers market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the intermediate bulk containers market.

The global intermediate bulk containers market is further segmented as per product type, end-use, material type, capacity, and content type. On the basis of product type, the global market for intermediate bulk containers is segmented into RIBC (Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container) and FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container). RIBC is further segmented into metal, paperboard, plastic, and composite, and FIBC is segmented into FIBC bags and flexitanks. On the basis of end-use, the global market for intermediate bulk containers is segmented into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, paints, inks & dyes, food & beverage, waste disposable, building & construction, and others. On the basis of material type, the global market for intermediate bulk containers is segmented into metal & paperboard and plastic, which is further segmented into LDPE/LLDPE, HDPE, polypropylene (PP), and poly vinyl chloride (PVC). On the basis of capacity, the global market for FIBC is segmented into up to 500 KG, 500 to 1,000 KG, 1,000 to 1,500 KG, and above 1,500 KG segments, while the global market for RIBC is segmented into Up to 1,000 L, 1,000 to 1,500 L, and Above 1,500 L. On the basis of content type, the global market for intermediate bulk containers is segmented into fluid and solid.

The next section of the report highlights the USPs of intermediate bulk containers and provides information about raw material manufacturers, intermediate bulk containers manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the market. Each section in the value chain includes some of the listed examples for a better understanding of the whole supply chain along with a profitability margin validated by the primary interviews taken by XploreMR. Another section in the intermediate bulk containers market report includes data about key participants and is titled as intensity mapping analysis. This point includes information about key players in the intermediate bulk containers market, along with their presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). A pricing analysis is provided in the intermediate bulk containers report in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The prices for all product type segments of the intermediate bulk containers market in all regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided. The USPs of the intermediate bulk containers report also include a parent/associated market outlook, which is analyzed by XploreMR.

The next section of the report highlights the intermediate bulk containers market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional intermediate bulk containers market. The report (global intermediate bulk containers market) evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional intermediate bulk containers market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the intermediate bulk containers market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the intermediate bulk containers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast of the intermediate bulk containers market, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the intermediate bulk containers market is expected to develop in the future.

In the final section of the report on the intermediate bulk containers market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and its contribution to the total intermediate bulk containers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers in the intermediate bulk containers market specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the intermediate bulk containers marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global intermediate bulk containers market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players operating in the global intermediate bulk containers market are Greif Packaging, LLC, Mondi Group, Mauser U.S.A. LLC, Time Technoplast Ltd., Schuetz Container Systems, Synder Industries, Inc., International Paper Company, Bulk Lift International, LLC, Berry Plastics Corporation, Hoover Container Solutions, Inc., SYSPAL Ltd., DS Smith PLC, Transtainer Plymouth Industries, Pensteel Ltd., Thielmann – The Container Company, Schafer Werke Gmbh, HCS Group, Obal Centrum s.r.o., Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc., and SIA Flexitanks Limited.

Intermediate Bulk Containers Market: Key Segments Covered

By product type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

RIBCs

Metal

Paperboard

Plastic

Composite

FIBCs

Flexitanks

Bags

By material, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Metal & Paperboard

Plastic

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene

PVC

By capacity, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

RIBCs

Up to 1,000 L

1,000 to 1,500 L

Above 1,500 L

FIBCs

Up to 500 KG

500 to 1,000 KG

1,000 to 1,500 KG

Above 1,500 KG

By content type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Fluid

Solid

By end use, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Industrial Chemicals

Hazardous

Non-hazardous

Petroleum & Lubricants

Paints, Inks, & Dyes

Food & Beverage

Waste Disposal

Building & Construction

Others

By region, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia

Japan

South Korea

China

South Asia

Thailand

Indonesia

India

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

