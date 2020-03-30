Lighting Fixtures Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Lighting Fixtures ” market. As per the study, the global “Lighting Fixtures ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Lighting Fixtures ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Analysis
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Architecture & Commercial Lighting
- Decorative & Residential Lighting
- Industrial Lighting
- Outdoor Lighting
By Application
- Airport Lighting
- Corporate Campus Lighting
- Retail Outlets Lighting
- Education Facilities Lighting
- Government office & Building
- Healthcare Facilities Lighting
- Industrial & warehouse Lighting
- Recreation & Public Venue Lighting
- Residential Lighting
- Restaurant & Hotel Lighting
- Street Lighting
By Light Source
- Incandescent
- Fluorescent
- LED and OLED
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Research Methodology
In order to offer an accurate forecast, the analysts have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global lighting fixtures market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome from different types of analyses, based on the technology trends. In an ever-fluctuating global economy, we have not only conducted forecasts in the case of CAGR but have also analyzed on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.
