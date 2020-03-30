Global Lead Acid Battery Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2029

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Global Lead Acid Battery industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Global Lead Acid Battery manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Global Lead Acid Battery market covering all important parameters.

Drivers and Trends



Lead acid batteries are one of the predominantly used batteries in automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial cars and motorcycles. The rapid urbanization and industrialization trend in various developing countries across the globe is one among the chief drivers of lead acid battery market. Increasing requirement of uninterrupted power supply in industries, corporate offices, hospitals, research institutions, educational institutes and houses further add to demand of these batteries. Implementation of smart grid projects, deployment of vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing usage of hybrid and electric vehicles, increasing installation of renewable energy systems and increasing span of telecom towers are some of the underlying demand drivers for lead acid battery across the globe.

Regulations on the Lead Acid Battery Market



Lead is an essential raw material used in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries. The lead prices account for approximately 49% of the overall cost of the lead acid batteries produced. Any fluctuations in the lead prices affect the overall profitability of lead acid battery manufacturers. Environmental protection agency (EPA) has published new lead emissions standards under the National ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) in November 2008. The new standards impose restrictions on lead emissionsfrom 1.5 mg per cubic meter to 0.15 mg per cubic meter.

The report profiles the key strategies and financial outlook of Johnson Controls INC, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corporation and Enersys. The market is highly fragmented with the existence of small players along with the big players. In coming years, due to high production of automotive and need of reliable power APAC is expected to continue its dominance in the global market.

