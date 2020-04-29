AGV Software Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Locus Robotics, System Logistics Spa, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Götting KG, KION GROUP AG

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Agv Software Market Report 2020″ AGV Software report provides key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations. This market research report highlights the most important market insights that take the business to the highest level of growth and success. Competitive landscape is another major section of this Global AGV Software market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. Hence, this AGV Software report helps businesses to define their own strategies for the up gradation in the existing product, possible modifications required in the future product, sales, marketing promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market. Some of the major players operating global Agv Software market are Murata Machinery Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Seegrid Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., BALYO, KMH Systems Inc., ELETTRIC80 S.P.A., Fetch Robotics Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics, System Logistics Spa, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Götting KG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, JBT, Oceaneering International Inc., Kollmorgen, and Transbotics.

The Global AGV Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 523.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1653.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) are deployed for mainly to carry out material and heavy components handling efficiently as these vehicles are not prone to mistakes even in narrow paths with high weight of materials. AGV software whereas, controls all of the vehicles and carries out their functioning with the help of data it receives from a number of sensors installed all around the vehicles for mobility and basic functioning. It creates a database of all the vehicles under the AGV software and all of the functions are carried out in real-time.

The Global AGV Software Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of AGV Software Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Deployment of AGV in a number of material and heavy components handling in different industries is driving the market growth

Increased efficiency and reliability on these AGV as they are less prone to mistakes than their human counterparts is also one of the major drivers

High initial costs for the deployment of AGV makes the market very niche and only a few industries are able to afford them, this will act as a major market restraint for the market growth

Vulnerability and prone to hacking leading to misuses acts as another restraint to the market

By Offering In-Built Vehicle Software Integrated Software

By Industry Automotive Manufacturing Food & Beverages Aerospace Healthcare Logistics Retail Others Chemicals Printing & Paper Textile Plastics Wood



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Agv Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Agv Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Agv Software Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

