Summary

The Future of the South Korean Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The South Korean defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry during 2018-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the South Korean defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the South Korean defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– The South Korean defense industry is among the largest in Asia with an allotted budget of US$33.9 billion in 2017, and expenditure registered a CAGR of 1.57% during the historic period. With the threat posed by North Korea, South Korea’s defense expenditure is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.84% to reach US$43.3 billion in 2022.

– On a cumulative basis, the country is expected to invest US$196.9 billion for defense purposes, of which US$61.4 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure to fund defense procurements. The government’s well-defined military modernization plans to counter North Korea are expected to drive spending over the coming years.

– The MoD is expected to invest in fighters & multirole aircrafts, multi-role aircraft MRO, Military-IT & Networking, Infrastructure Construction and Armed Helicopters over the coming years.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the South Korean defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

Companies Mentioned:

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Hanwha Techwin

Hanwha Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering (DSME)

Huneed Technologies

STX Engine

S&T Dynamics

Poongsan Corporation

Samsung Thales

LIG NEX1 and Doosan DST

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary threat perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size

3.1.4. Procurement Programs

3.1.5. Ongoing procurement programs

3.1.6. Future procurement programs

3.1.7. Social, Political and Economic Environment & Support for Defense Projects

3.1.8. Political & Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. South Korean defense expenditure expected to grow significantly during the forecast period

3.2.2. Nuclear threats from North Korea, acquisition of new technology, and reduction in reliance on imports set to drive defense expenditure

3.2.3. Military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to remain at the same levels during the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure share to increase over the next five years

3.3.2. Capital expenditure expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase during the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security (HLS) expenditure expected to grow steadily during the forecast period

3.4.2. The majority of terror threats are from North Korea

3.4.3. South Korea faces some threat from foreign terrorist organizations

3.4.4. South Korea faces some level of threat from foreign terrorist organizations

3.4.5. South Korea has a terrorism index score of 0.2

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. South Korean defense expenditure expected to remain modest compared to leading spenders

3.5.2. The US and China dominate the global defense industry

3.5.3. South Korea allocates a significant percentage of GDP towards defense

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Fighters & Multi-Role Aircraft

3.6.2. Fighters and Multi-Role Aircraft MRO

3.6.3. Military IT- Networking

3.6.4. Infrastructure Construction

3.6.5. Armed Helicopters

4 Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports expected to decrease during the forecast period

4.1.2. The US dominated South Korean defense imports during the historic period

4.1.3. Aircraft were the major defense imports during 2012-2016

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Defense exports grew considerably during the historic period

4.2.2. Turkey dominated the South Korean defense export market during the historic period

4.2.3. Artillery accounts for the major defense exports during 2012-2016

5 Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: low to medium

5.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer: medium to High

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: Medium

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: Medium

5.1.5. Threat of substitution: High

6 Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Offset policy aids development of domestic defense industry

6.1.2. FDI in the defense sector to become less complicated

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting process

6.2.2. Procurement policy & process

6.2.3. Technology transfer provides good market entry opportunities

6.2.4. Research and development collaborations offer market access

6.2.5. Joint ventures and licensing agreements open new market entry strategy choices

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Intense Emphasis on Technology Transfer

6.3.2. Industrial disputes and rigidity of labor market deter investment

7 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.2. Key Public Sector Companies

7.2.1. Korea Aerospace Industries: overview

7.2.2. Korea Aerospace Industries: Major Products and Services

7.2.3. Korea Aerospace Industries: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.4. Korea Aerospace Industries: alliances

7.2.5. Korea Aerospace Industries: recent contract wins

7.2.6. Korea Aerospace Industries: financial analysis

7.2.7. Hanwha Techwin America: overview

7.2.8. Hanwha Techwin: Major Products and Services

7.2.9. Hanwha Techwin: recent announcements and strategic initiatives:

7.2.10. Hanwha Techwin: Alliances

7.2.11. Hanwha Techwin: Recent Contract Wins

7.2.12. Hanwha Corporation: overview

7.2.13. Hanwha Corporation: Major products and services

7.2.14. Hanwha Corporation: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.15. Hanwha Corporation: alliances

7.2.16. Hanwha Corporation: recent contract wins

7.2.17. Hanwha Corporation: Financial Analysis

7.2.18. Hyundai Heavy Industries: overview

7.2.19. Hyundai Heavy Industries: products and services

7.2.20. Hyundai Heavy Industries: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.21. Hyundai Heavy Industries: alliances

7.2.22. Hyundai Heavy Industries: recent contract wins

7.2.23. Hyundai Heavy Industries: Financial Analysis

7.2.24. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering: overview

7.2.25. Daewoo Shipbuilding: products and services

7.2.26. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME): recent announcements and strategic initiatives.

7.2.27. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering: alliances

7.2.28. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering: recent contract wins

7.2.29. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering: Financial Analysis

7.2.30. Huneed Technologies: overview

7.2.31. Huneed Technologies: products and services

7.2.32. Huneed Technologies: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

7.2.33. Huneed Technologies: Alliances

7.2.34. Huneed Technologies: recent contract wins

7.2.35. STX Engine: overview

7.2.36. STX Engine: products and services

7.2.37. STX Engine recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.38. STX Engine: alliances

7.2.39. STX Engine: recent contract wins

7.2.40. STX Engine: Financial Analysis

7.2.41. S&T Dynamics overview

7.2.42. S&T Dynamics: products and services

7.2.43. S&T Dynamics: Recent Announcements and Strategic Initiatives

7.2.44. S&T Dynamics: Recent Contract Wins

7.2.45. S&T Dynamics: Financial Analysis

7.2.46. Poongsan Corporation: overview

7.2.47. Poongsan: products and services

7.2.48. Poongsan Corporation: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.49. Poongsan Corporation: alliances

7.2.50. Poongsan Corporation: recent contract wins

7.2.51. Poongsan Corporation: Financial Analysis

7.3. Key Private Sector Companies

7.3.1. Samsung Thales: overview

7.3.2. Samsung Thales: products and services

7.3.3. Samsung Thales: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.4. Samsung Thales: Alliances

7.3.5. Samsung Thales: Recent Contract Wins

7.3.6. LIG NEX1: overview

7.3.7. LIG NEX1: Major Products and Services

7.3.8. LIG NEX1: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.9. LIG NEX1: Alliances

7.3.10. LIG NEX1: Recent Contract Wins

7.3.11. Doosan DST: Overview

7.3.12. Doosan DST: products and services

7.3.13. Doosan DST: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.14. Doosan DST: Recent contract wins

8 Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP Per Capita

8.1.2. GDP, Current Prices

8.1.3. Export of Goods and Services (LCU Bn)

8.1.4. Import of Goods and Services (LCU Bn)

8.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Bn)

8.1.6. Local Currency Unit per USD

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (US$ Bn)

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% GDP)

8.1.9. Government cash surplus/deficit as % of GDP (LCU)

8.1.10. Goods Exports as % of GDP

8.1.11. Goods Imports as % of GDP

8.1.12. Service Imports as % of GDP

8.1.13. Service Exports as % of GDP

8.1.14. Foreign Direct Investments

8.1.15. Net Foreign Direct Investments as % of GDP

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output

9 Appendix

9.1. About SDI

9.2. Disclaimer

