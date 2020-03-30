Future of the Belgium Defense Industry-Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022

Summary

Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the Belgian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Belgian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Belgian defense industry during 2018-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Belgian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Belgian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– The Belgian government’s austerity measures and focus on reducing public debt have been the primary reasons for the decline in the defense budget from US$3.5 billion in 2013 to US$2.6 billion in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of -7.08%. Although the budget is projected to remain low over the next three years, an expected economic upturn in the second half of the decade will lead to an increase in the defense budget from 2018 onwards. On a cumulative basis, expenditure over 2018-2022 is expected to be US$16.2 billion, higher than US$15 billion spent during the historic period.Commitment towards operations with NATO allies and the continuation of ongoing military hardware procurement programs are expected to drive the country’s military expenditure.The country’s defense expenditure is expected to focus on the procurement of equipment to augment its air defense capabilities, enhancing operational capabilities of the current fleet of naval vessels, and communications and surveillance systems over the next five years.

– The Belgian Ministry of Defence (MoD) allocated an average of 22.3% to capital expenditure during 2013-2017, and is expected to increase marginally over the forecast period to reach an average of 22.9%. Opportunities related to the procurement of defense equipment in Belgium are expected to be in areas such as multi-role aircraft, multi-role aircraft MRO, transport aircraft, missiles, and arms and ammunitions.

– The MoD is expected to invest in fighters and Multi-role aircraft, fighters & multi-role aircraft MRO and transport aircraft.

Companies Mentioned:

FN Herstal

Sonaca SA

Cockerill Maintenance & Ingénierie SA

SABCA Group

Esterline Belgium BVBA

Asco Industries

Mecar SA

Thales Belgium

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Airbus Helicopters

