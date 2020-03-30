Future of the Romanian Defense Industry-Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022

Summary

The Future of the Romania Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the Romanian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Romanian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Romanian defense industry during 2018-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Romanian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Romanian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– Romania’s defense budget valued US$3.8 billion in 2017, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.70% during the historic period (2013-2017). The modernization of the armed forces to NATO standards, alongside participating in international peacekeeping missions, has driven Romania’s defense expenditure. With the trend expected to continue over the forecast period (2018-2022), defense expenditure will cumulatively value US$23.2 billion during 2018-2022. Conversely, the defense budget as a percentage of GDP will rise from a historic-period average of 1.3% to 2.0% over the forecast period.

– Capital expenditure allocation, which stood at a historic-period CAGR of 27.4%, will rise to a forecast-period CAGR of 44.9% due to the procurement of multirole aircraft, multirole aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and military-IT software. The government’s focus on modernization plans, which require the procurement of advanced military equipment, is expected to drive capital expenditure to post a forecast-period. Much of this will be allocated towards recruitment, training, and development programs for military personnel.

– The MoD is expected to invest in fighters and Multi-role aircraft, fighters & multi-role aircraft MRO and military-IT software.

Companies mentioned

CN Romarm SA

S.C. Uzina Mecanica Cugir SA

Aerostar SA

IAR SA Brasov

Turbomecanica SA

Electromagnetica SA

Avioane Craiova SA

Elprof SA

IOR SA

Simultec SRL

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc

Airbus Helicopters Romania

