Integrated Operating Room Market 2020-2028: Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights

KEY FINDINGS

The global integrated operating room market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period of 2020-2028. The factors boosting the market growth are the growing geriatric population, surge in the number of minimally invasive surgery, advancement in technology, rising number of ambulatory surgical centers, increase in the treatments and surgeries performed, and rise in patient safety, and operational efficiency.

MARKET INSIGHTS

In a healthcare facility, an integrated operating room is a room with a sterile environment for performing surgeries. The operating room is the most critical area in the hospital. The integrated operating room, which is well equipped with technically advanced equipment, facilitates effective management of surgeries, and ensures better patient care. There are many factors driving the market growth. One of the major factors is the rising number of surgeries being performed owing to the growing incidence and prevalence of disorders like cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases. The major market constraints are the high cost of setting up and maintenance of an integrated operating room system.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global integrated operating room is analyzed geographically on the basis of the markets situated in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and continues the trend to the end of the projected period. This is owing to all the major hospitals being equipped with innovative technologies. The Asia Pacific region is evaluated to be the fastest-growing in terms of revenue as the region offers huge growth opportunities for significant market players. The competition among vendors is high, and the probability of new entrants in the market is also high.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There are various prominent players operating, and registering their presence, in the market worldwide, such as Eizo Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Eschmann Holdings Ltd., Barco N.V, etc.

