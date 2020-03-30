Concrete Pumps Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Concrete Pumps Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Concrete Pumps industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Concrete Pumps manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Concrete Pumps market covering all important parameters.

segmented as follows:

Concrete Pumps Market, by End-user Industry

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Concrete Pumps Market, by Type

Truck-mounted

Stationary

Specialized

Concrete Pumps Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K. France Norway The Netherlands Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the truck-mounted segment constitutes a major share of the concrete pumps market

Stationary concrete pump systems are also used widely . The technology effectively prevents membrane fouling or scaling and offers high recovery for various end-user industries.

The technology effectively prevents membrane fouling or scaling and offers high recovery for various end-user industries. High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position

Market share of the residential end-user segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on expansion in construction activities. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

