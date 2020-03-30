North America Automation-as-a-service Market: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The ICT companies and various industry players are planning to make substantial investments in automation solutions and services. The automation platforms offered by the vendors, along with the technology-oriented automation proficiency, enable the clients to focus on creating better business value. Apart from the large enterprises, various SMEs around the world are also adopting the automation services to ease their business operations. This trend is predominantly driven by the presence of a new category of cloud-only solutions, which help in minimizing integration complexities and installation costs with quick setup. The North American market for automation-as-a-service is projected to exhibit high growth in the near future. Factors including cost benefits offered by automation solution and rapid product innovation by the technology providers are propelling the adoption in diverse industry verticals. However, alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency are might hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The growth of novel technologies, including cognitive computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, is expected to promote the development of automation tools at a rapid pace. Application of intelligent technologies among the innovation leaders and business pioneers is predicted to create a platform that would lead to the development of improvised framework, which would incorporate everything from staffing and general expenses to execution and productivity. Further, organizations around the world are highly investing in innovative and disruptive technologies such as RPA, process automation, AI, ML, Blockchain, and others to drive optimization and refocus their critical resources on tasks that boost revenue growth and innovation.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component

Solution

Service

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

IT

North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government Agencies & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

