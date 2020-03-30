Future of the Myanmar Defense Industry-Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022

Summary

Synopsis

Scope

– The Myanmar’s defense budget values US$2.15 billion in 2017, and registered a CAGR of 0.76% during the historic period. The urgent need to modernize the country’s defense arsenal, especially in the wake of the current European migration crisis and Russia military aggression in Ukraine has woken the concerned authorities to the possibility of an armed conflict in Europe. Coupled with the country’s participation in peacekeeping operations and counter terrorism, this has driven the Myanmar defense expenditure during the historic period.

– The capital expenditure allocation, which declined at an average of -5.2% during the historic period, is expected to increase significantly by an average of 12.4% during the forecast period. Key opportunities for equipment suppliers are expected in sectors such as military radar, transport aircraft, infantry vehicles, and military helicopters.

– The MoD expected to invets in ammunition, weaponry, and equipment including new types of armament, new multi-role helicopters, infantry fighting vehicles, and air defense systems

Companies Mentioned:

Myanmar Defense Industries (DI)

