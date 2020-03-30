Summary

The Future of the Czech Republic Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the Czech Republic defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Czech Republic defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Czech Republic defense industry during 2018-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Czech Republic defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Czech Republic defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– The Czech Republic’s defense budget values US$2.15 billion in 2017, and registered a CAGR of 0.76% during the historic period. The urgent need to modernize the country’s defense arsenal, especially in the wake of the current European migration crisis and Russia military aggression in Ukraine has woken the concerned authorities to the possibility of an armed conflict in Europe. Coupled with the country’s participation in peacekeeping operations and counter terrorism, this has driven the Czech Republic defense expenditure during the historic period.

– The capital expenditure allocation, which declined at an average of -5.2% during the historic period, is expected to increase significantly by an average of 12.4% during the forecast period. Key opportunities for equipment suppliers are expected in sectors such as military radar, transport aircraft, infantry vehicles, and military helicopters.

– The MoD expected to invets in ammunition, weaponry, and equipment including new types of armament, new multi-role helicopters, infantry fighting vehicles, and air defense systems

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 8

1.1. What is this Report About? 8

1.2. Definitions 8

1.3. Summary Methodology 10

1.4. About Strategic Defence Intelligence 11

2. Executive Summary 12

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 13

3.1. Current Market Scenario 14

3.1.1. Primary threat perception 14

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy 15

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size 16

3.1.4. Procurement Programs 18

3.1.5. Social, Political and Economic Environment & Support for Defense Projects 19

3.1.6. Political & Strategic Alliances 20

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast 21

3.2.1. Czech Republic defense expenditure is expected to reach US$3.52 billion by 2022 21

3.2.2. Growing Russian assertiveness, military modernization initiatives and counter-terrorism are expected to fuel defense expenditure over the forecast period 24

3.2.3. Czech Republic defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period 26

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation 28

3.3.1. Capital expenditure allocation expected to increase during the forecast period 28

3.3.2. Capital expenditure to increase at a CAGR of 13.69% over 2018-2022 29

3.3.3. Central Support Administration and Command expenditure hold lion’s share tin Czech Republic defense budget 32

3.3.4. Czech Army expenditure to increase significantly over the forecast period 34

3.3.5. Czech Air force budget to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period 36

3.3.6. Central Support Administration and Command expenditure to grow progressively over the forecast period ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………38

3.3.7. Per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase during the forecast period 40

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast 42

3.4.1. Czech Republic homeland security market to increase at a CAGR of 3.66%over the forecast period 42

3.4.2. Homeland security expenditure to be triggered by the country’s efforts to counter cyber-attacks, migration crisis and espionage 45

3.4.3. Czech Republic faces moderate level of threat from foreign terrorist organizations 47

3.4.4. Czech Republic falls under “moderately affected” by terrorism category 48

3.4.5. Czech Republic has a terrorism index score of “2.2” 50

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets 51

3.5.1. Czech Republic’s defense budget is poised to grow over the forecast period 51

3.5.2. Czech Republic’s defense spending is low compared to other European nations 53

3.5.3. Czech Republic allocates a significant percentage of GDP towards defense 54

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators 55

3.6.1. Multi-role aircraft 55

3.6.2. Transport Aircraft 56

3.6.3. Military Helicopter 57

3.6.4. Military Radar 58

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 59

4.1. Import Dynamics 60

4.1.1. Defense imports recorded a decline during 2012-2014 60

4.1.2. Czech Republic sourced the majority of its arms imports from Israel and Italy 61

4.1.3. Missiles and armored vehicles are the major military hardware imports 62

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 63

4.2.1. Czech Republic defense exports expected to show marginally steady growth over the forecast period 63

4.2.2. Iraq dominated the Czech Republic defense export market during the historic period 64

4.2.3. Aircraft and armoured vehicles accounts for the highest portion of Czech defense exports 65

5. Industry Dynamics 66

5.1. Five Forces Analysis 66

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: low to medium 67

5.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer: medium 67

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: medium 67

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: medium to high 67

5.1.5. Threat of substitution: Medium to high 67

6. Market Entry Strategy 68

6.1. Budgeting Process 68

6.2. Procurement Policy & Process 68

6.3. Market Regulation 69

6.3.1. Offset policy aids the development of the domestic defense industry 69

6.3.2. The Czech Republic allows 100% foreign direct investment in the defense sector 70

6.4. Market Entry Route 70

6.4.1. Bilateral business partnerships are the preferred entry routes 70

6.4.2. Foreign OEMs enter into the market through the formation of consortiums and joint product development agreements 71

6.5. Key Challenge 72

6.5.1. Limited defense budget limits the market entry of foreign companies 72

6.5.2. Lack of harmonization of procurement requirements and defense industrial policies 72

6.5.3. Corruption acts as an obstacle for market entry 72

7. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights 73

7.1. Competitive Landscape: Overview 73

7.2. Key Domestic Companies 74

7.2.1. Aero Vodochody A.S.: Overview 74

7.2.2. Aero Vodochody A.S.: Products and services 74

7.2.3. Aero Vodochody A.S.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 75

7.2.4. Aero Vodochody A.S.: Alliances 76

7.2.5. Aero Vodochody A.S.: Recent contract wins 76

7.2.6. Lom Praha s.p.: Overview 78

7.2.7. Lom Praha s.p.: Products and services 78

7.2.8. Lom Praha s.p.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 79

7.2.9. Lom Praha s.p.: Alliances 79

7.2.10. Lom Praha s.p.: Recent contract wins 80

7.2.11. VOP CZ, s.p.: Overview 81

7.2.12. VOP CZ, s.p.: Product and services 81

7.2.13. VOP CZ, s.p.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 81

7.2.14. VOP CZ, s.p.: Alliances 82

7.2.15. VOP CZ, s.p. Recent contract wins 82

7.2.16. Omnipol a.s.: Overview 83

7.2.17. Omnipol a.s.: Product and services 83

7.2.18. Omnipol a.s.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 84

7.2.19. Omnipol a.s.: Alliances 84

7.2.20. Omnipol a.s.: Recent contract wins 84

7.2.21. Aura s.r.o.: Overview 85

7.2.22. Aura s.r.o.: Product and services 85

7.2.23. Aura s.r.o.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 85

7.2.24. Aura a.s.: Alliances 86

7.2.25. Aura s.r.o.: Recent contract wins 86

7.2.26. Dicom, spol.s.r.o.: Overview 87

7.2.27. Dicom, spol.s.r.o.: Product and services 87

7.2.28. Dicom, spol.s.r.o.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 88

7.2.29. ?eskázbrojovka a.s.: Overview 89

7.2.30. ?eskázbrojovka a.s.: Product and services 89

7.2.31. ?eskázbrojovka a.s.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 90

7.2.32. ?eskázbrojovka a.s.: Recent contract wins 90

7.2.33. Tesla, akciovaspolecnost: Overview 91

7.2.34. Tesla, akciovaspolecnost: Product and services 91

7.2.35. Tesla, akciovaspolecnost: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 92

7.2.36. Tesla,akciovaspolecnost: Recent contract wins 92

7.2.37. Tatra a.s.: Overview 93

7.2.38. Tatra a.s.: Product and services 93

7.2.39. Tatra a.s.: Recent announcements and strategic initiatives 94

7.2.40. Tatra a.s.: Alliances 94

7.2.41. Tatra a.s.: Recent contract wins 95

7.3. Key Foreign Companies 96

7.3.1. LetovLeteckaVyroba S.r.o.: Overview 96

7.3.2. LetovLeteckaVyroba S.r.o.: Product and services 96

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 97

8.1. Economic Performance 97

8.1.1. GDP Per Capita 97

8.1.2. GDP, Current Prices 98

8.1.3. Exports of goods and services, current prices 99

8.1.4. Imports of goods and services, current prices 100

8.1.5. Gross National disposable income (US$ Billion) 101

8.1.6. Local Currency Unit per US Dollar 102

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies 103

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies a percentage of GDP 104

8.1.9. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as a percentage of GDP 105

8.1.10. Goods exports as a percentage of GDP 106

8.1.11. Goods imports as a percentage of GDP 107

8.1.12. Service Imports as a percentage of GDP 108

8.1.13. Service Exports as a percentage of GDP 109

8.1.14. Foreign direct investment, net (BoP, current US$ Bn) 110

8.1.15. Net foreign direct investment as % of GDP 111

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion) 112

9. Appendix 113

9.1. About SDI 113

9.2. Disclaimer 113

