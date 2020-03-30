Medical Beds Market 2020: Competitive Strategies and Forecast By Top Players Till 2027

Medical Beds Market research report is a strategic tool utilized to understand the feasibility of new investment projects. The report is presented with proper tables and figures helping to analyze worldwide Medical Beds market more accurately. This report is undoubtedly a smart manual which helps the clients to explore the Healthcare industry and expanding competitive understanding syndicated data that can provide the first steps into understanding new opportunities or may even spark new ideas. The report helps to take a closer look at the organizational alignment.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global medical beds market accounted to US$ 3.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, South-East Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the medical beds market to grow during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Stryker, Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, Gendron Inc.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical beds industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

August 2018: Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker’s iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall.

June 2018: Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada.

September 2017: Paramount Beds have opened new factory in Querétaro, México. They have planned to manufacture medical beds and other accessories at the new facility.

Market segmentation:

Medical Beds Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Usage (Acute Care, Long-Term Care, Psychiatric & Bariatric Care, and Others), Type (Manual Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, and Electric Beds), Application (Intensive Care and Non- Intensive Care), End User (Hospitals, Elderly Care Facilities, Nursing Homes and Home Care Settings) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

