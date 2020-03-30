Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2026
the report segments the global PLM market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, Southern Africa, and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.
- Software
- On-Premise
- CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)
- Numerical Control (NC)
- Simulation and Analysis (S&A)
- Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)
- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)
- Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)
- Digital Manufacturing
- Others
- Cloud-based
- CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)
- Numerical Control (NC)
- Simulation and Analysis (S&A)
- Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)
- Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)
- Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)
- Digital Manufacturing
- Others
- On-Premise
- Services
- Consulting
- Integration
- Operation and Maintenance
- Automotive and Transportation
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Energy and Utilities
- Consumer Products and Retail
- Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical
- IT and Telecom
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
