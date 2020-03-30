Pre-Engineered Buildings Market : Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Industry Demand, Sales, Revenue

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Pre-Engineered Buildings Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The pre-engineered buildings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a robust rise in the building and construction sector coupled with demand for less time-consuming engineered structures. Advancements in construction technology are further expected to fuel the growth of the pre-engineered buildings market. However, fluctuations in the prices of steel may have negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, government initiatives encouraging green construction would offer significant growth opportunities to the key players of the pre-engineered buildings market in the coming years.

Key Players

1. ATCO LTD.

2. Astron Buildings S.A.

3. ATAD Steel Structure Corporation.

4. BlueScope Steel Limited

5. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

6. Emirates Building System

7. Everest Industries Limited

8. Kirby Building Systems (Alghanim Industries)

9. Norsteel Buildings Limited

10. Nucor Building Systems

Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The pre-engineered buildings are built off-site in factories, transported to the site, and then assembled. Such structures are cost-effective and require much less time than conventional buildings. Besides, such buildings are durable and offer low maintenance costs. With the expansion of the e-commerce industry in countries such and India and China, the Asia Pacific market is likely to showcase rapid growth in terms of pre-engineered buildings market in the forecast period.

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market –Analysis 63

6. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186