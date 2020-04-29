Glaucoma Market Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Value Chain, And Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Glaucoma Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Glaucoma Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Glaucoma industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Glaucoma Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Glaucoma Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The medical condition where eye’s optic nerve is damaged is termed as glaucoma. The most common Glaucoma condition is inherited and often may not show later in life. People with diabetes are at risk of developing this condition. If not treated on time it may lead to visual loss. The Glaucoma Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes and newly developed technologies to treat glaucoma. In addition, the growing adoption of laser surgery to treat glaucoma is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Industry Players:

1. Novartis AG

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. Allergan

4. Merck & Co

5. Ocular Therapeutix Inc

6. pSivida Corp

7. Icon Bioscience Inc

8. Amorphex Therapeutics LLC.

9. Ellex

10. Quantel

The global Glaucoma market is segmented on the basis of disease indication, surgery, drug class, end users. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented as, closed angle glaucoma (CAG), open angle glaucoma (OAG), secondary glaucoma, congenital glaucoma and other. Based on drug class, the market is segmented in to prostaglandin analogs (PGAS), alpha agonist, beta blockers, cholinergic drugs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and others. Based on surgery the market is segmented into laser iridotomy, laser trabeculoplasty, aqueous shunt surgery and peripheral iridectomy. On the basis of end user, the glaucoma market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, home users.

The Glaucoma Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Glaucoma Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Glaucoma Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Glaucoma Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

