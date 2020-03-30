Specialty Hospitals Market Valuation to Reach USD 509.10 Mn Along With Top Companies Analysis by 2027 | TIP

Global specialty hospitals market, based on the type is segmented as cardiac hospitals, cancer hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, ENT hospitals, neurology hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and others. The cardiac hospitals segment held the largest market share in the specialty hospitals. In 2018, the orthopedic hospitals held the second largest market for the specialty hospitals in the market.

The Global Specialty Hospitals Market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

Get Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002868/

The rehabilitation hospitals market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients who require rehabilitation treatments. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), there are about 1.7 million cases of TBI occur in the U.S. every year.

Key Players:

Encompass Health Corporation Kindred Healthcare Inc Memorial Sloan-Kettering Steward Health Care System LLC Belhoul Speciality Hospital Advanced Specialty Hospitals HCA Management Services L.P TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc. Universal Health Services, Inc. Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Global Specialty Hospitals Market Is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry and growing geriatric population are boosting growth of specialty hospital market. However, high costs of specialty hospitals and rising concerns over specialty hospitals is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

Key Reasons:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Specialty Hospitals market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Specialty Hospitals market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002868/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]