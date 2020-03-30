Medical Smart Textile Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key Regions, Segments, Drivers and Forecast to 2027

The latest inclusion of the Medical Smart Textile Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Medical Smart Textile industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Medical Smart Textile Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

The smart textiles are fabrics integrated with technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. Smart textiles are new in the field of research and has wide range of application in healthcare such as health monitoring, protection and safety and healthy lifestyle. The sensors that are integrated into textiles and have contact with body part are able to capture physiological signals, senses and react to the environmental conditions. These textile sense and react to the external stimuli like thermal, magnetic, chemical, mechanical, electrical, or other.

Top Vendors:

International Fashion Machines

Textronics

GENTHERM

Sensoria

PatienTech Company

ThermoSoft International Corporation

AiQ Smart Clothing

Nike, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

The medical smart textile market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in demand for medical sensors and monitoring devices in healthcare, advancement in methods of diagnosis and increase in research and development in the medical smart textiles. However the higher cost of smart textiles is expected to restrain the market growth.

The “Global Medical Smart Textile Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical smart textile market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography. The global medical smart textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical smart textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global medical smart textile market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as smart fabric technology, textile sensors, wearable technology and joining technology. On the basis of application, the global medical smart textile market is segmented into bio-monitoring, surgery, hygiene, drug-release system and therapy and wellness. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals & clinics, medical academic & industrial research and others.The report analyzes factors affecting medical smart textile market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical smart textile market in these regions.

