Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Growth with top leading players Hitachi, Garmin International, Lanner Electronics, Nuance Communications, ,Ricardo PLC

The major players covered in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market: Agero, Inc, ADCCO LLC, DENSO Corporation, EFKON AG, Hitachi Ltd., Garmin International, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Lanner Electronics, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc. ,Ricardo PLC

Market Overview

The need for presenting the real-time traffic info to passengers and drivers is one of the main factors driving the demand for the market. Development in emergency services and traffic management empowers the authorities to quickly respond to the accidents and emergencies with more efficiency. Usage of such systems maximizes efficacy in shortens the travel duration and traffic management. The use of various public transportation results in reduction of airborne pollutants and the carbon dioxide emissions.

High traffic jamming due to increasing number of automobiles has contributed to need for progressive public traffic management systems. Consequent need for smart vehicles with the public-private partnerships is expected to be major growth driver. Various initiatives undertaken to organise advanced traffic management systems (TMS) such as Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication is projected to be some of the key growth strategies.

Regional Overview

The U.S. Department of Transportation has been investing heavily in R and D, adoption, and the deployment of ITS across region. DOT and University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute directed a Safety Pilot Model Deployment in Michigan from the year 2015 to 2013 using DSRC-enabled apparatus in real world environment. Furthermore, in 2015, DOT declared that push towards mandating theV2V technology in U.S. for all the light vehicles based on the SPMD.

The economic benefits of various IT deployment are mainly notable in developing markets such as Russia, Brazil, India, South Africa, China, and (BRICS) nations. Cooperative and In-vehicle systems not only provide monetary benefits to the car owners but also assistance in avoiding jammed routes and reducing overall fuel consumption and the travel time. Car manufacturers in various established and emerging economies are fitting the systems in car models to discriminate their products from the competitors.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Transportation System Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Transportation System Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Transportation System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Transportation System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Transportation System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

