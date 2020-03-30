Data Center Chip Market Competitive Share & Forecast 2020| GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Complete study of the global Data Center Chip market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Data Center Chip industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Data Center Chip production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Data Center Chip market include _AIntel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei, Nvidia Corporation, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Data Center Chip industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Data Center Chip manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Data Center Chip industry.

Global Data Center Chip Market Segment By Type:

GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others

Global Data Center Chip Market Segment By Application:

Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Data Center Chip industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Center Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Data Center Chip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Center Chip market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Center Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Center Chip market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Data Center Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Center Chip

1.2 Data Center Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Center Chip Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 GPU

1.2.3 ASIC

1.2.4 FPGA

1.2.5 CPU

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Data Center Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Data Center Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 IT & Telecom

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Transportation

1.3.7 Energy & Utilities

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Data Center Chip Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Data Center Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Data Center Chip Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Data Center Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Data Center Chip Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Data Center Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Data Center Chip Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Data Center Chip Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Data Center Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Data Center Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Data Center Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Data Center Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Data Center Chip Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Data Center Chip Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Data Center Chip Production

3.4.1 North America Data Center Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Data Center Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe Data Center Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Data Center Chip Production

3.6.1 China Data Center Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Data Center Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan Data Center Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Data Center Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea Data Center Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Data Center Chip Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Data Center Chip Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Data Center Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Data Center Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Data Center Chip Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Data Center Chip Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Data Center Chip Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Data Center Chip Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Data Center Chip Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Data Center Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Data Center Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Data Center Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Data Center Chip Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Data Center Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Data Center Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Data Center Chip Business

7.1 Intel Corporation

7.1.1 Intel Corporation Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Intel Corporation Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GlobalFoundries

7.2.1 GlobalFoundries Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GlobalFoundries Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

7.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Arm Limited

7.6.1 Arm Limited Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Arm Limited Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Broadcom

7.7.1 Broadcom Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Broadcom Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Xilinx, Inc.

7.8.1 Xilinx, Inc. Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Xilinx, Inc. Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huawei

7.9.1 Huawei Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huawei Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nvidia Corporation

7.10.1 Nvidia Corporation Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nvidia Corporation Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Nvidia Corporation Data Center Chip Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Data Center Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Nvidia Corporation Data Center Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Data Center Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Data Center Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Center Chip

8.4 Data Center Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Data Center Chip Distributors List

9.3 Data Center Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Data Center Chip (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Data Center Chip (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Data Center Chip (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Data Center Chip Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Data Center Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Data Center Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Data Center Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Data Center Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Data Center Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Data Center Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Data Center Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Data Center Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Data Center Chip by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Data Center Chip 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Data Center Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Data Center Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Data Center Chip by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Data Center Chip by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

