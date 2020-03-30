Biologics Market Size, Revenue, Industry Demand and leading Players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca,. Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, etc

The Report of Global Biologics Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Biologics Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

The report also includes the profiles of key biologics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the biologics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and CELGENE CORPORATION among others.

Request Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002765/

The biologics market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in rising incidence of chronic diseases and their diagnoses across the globe, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising government initiatives in healthcare and growing technological advancements in research and development. Also the increasing the demand for biologic drugs include rising regulatory convergence and better access to healthcare are expected to play a pivotal role in the biologics market.

Biologics are drugs in the form of genetically engineered proteins derivative of human genes. The biologics can be composed of proteins, sugars, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. Advanced biotechnology techniques and complex processes are used to manufacture biologics, as they are important for biomedical research.

Segmentation:

The Global Biologics Market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The product segment includes, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines, recombinant hormones/proteins, and gene therapy. By application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, immunology, and autoimmune diseases.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biologics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall biologics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the biologics market. The large share of the segment is due to factors like the intensive R&D activities, innovative drug formulations, and a large number of clinical trials focused on large-molecule drug discovery. Asia-Pacific expecting high growth for the biologics market due to rise in favorable regulations for the approval of biologics, influx of global pharmaceutical companies setting up their biologics production facilities in emerging markets, majorly China.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

TOC:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. BIOLOGICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Biologics Market – By Product

3.2.2. Biologics Market – By Application

3.2.3. Biologics Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis 4. BIOLOGICS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS 5. BIOLOGICS MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

5.1. GLOBAL BIOLOGICS MARKET OVERVIEW

5.2. GLOBAL BIOLOGICS MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN)

5.3. PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS

5.4. EXPERT OPINIONS 6. BIOLOGICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY PRODUCT

Continued….

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002765/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]