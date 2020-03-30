Rice Bran Oil Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

A new research report by IMARC Group, the global rice bran oil market reached a volume of 1.6 Million Tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2011-2018. Rice bran oil is an edible vegetable oil that is extracted from the outer brown layer (bran) of rice grain. It is one of the healthiest and most nutritious edible oils due to the presence of abundant natural bioactive phytoceuticals such as oryzanol, tocopherols, tocotrienols and lecithin. Besides this, it is a rich source of vitamin E and antioxidants and possesses cholesterol-lowering ability. Further, rice bran oil is characterized by a mild flavor and neutral taste that easily blends with other less stable oils and makes them suitable for high-temperature cooking like deep- and stir-frying. In addition, it offers numerous health benefits such as reducing the risk of cancer, preventing gastrointestinal disorders, improving the nervous system and increasing immunity.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market Trends:

Growing awareness about the multiple health benefits offered by rice bran oil amongst consumers of developed as well as developing countries has escalated its consumption. A rise in the demand for food and beverages with low fat and high nutritional content is also stimulating the market growth. Apart from being used in food applications, rice bran oil also serves a vital purpose in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries for manufacturing soaps, moisturizers, lotions, and therapeutic and haircare products. Other major factors that are providing a boost to the growth of the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, aggressive promotions by manufacturers and increasing popularity in emerging markets. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2% during 2019-2024, reaching a volume of 1.8 Million Tons by 2024.

Market Segmentation

Performance of Key Regions

1. India

2. China

3. Japan

4. Others

Market by End-Use

1. Edible

2. Industrial

