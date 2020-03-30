Crop Growth RegulatorsMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Report Description for Crop Growth Regulators Market

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global Crop Growth Regulators Market. It provides historic data from 2013, estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on crop growth regulators for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global crop growth regulators market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for crop growth regulators products. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and an overview of the strategy employed by key players in the crop growth regulators market. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of crop growth regulators producers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses crop growth regulators market attractiveness analysis by product type, function, crop type, formulation type, and region.

The report includes crop growth regulators market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of product type, the crop growth regulators market is segmented as auxins, cytokinins, gibberellins, ethylene, and others. In terms of volume, auxins constitutes a much larger share in the crop growth regulators market than others. On the basis of formulation type, the market is segmented into wettable powders and solutions. On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and turf & ornamentals. On the basis of function, the market is segmented into promoters and inhibitors.

XploreMR determined the volume consumption of crop growth regulators across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on the basis of an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for crop growth regulators. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as agri-produce scenario, total acreage planted, regulations governing the use of crop growth regulators, among others have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of crop growth regulators in respective countries.

For the calculation of market size, application of key types of pesticides were considered for each of the top countries and was mapped for key regions. This was followed by analyzing the overall share of crop growth regulators among different types of pesticides. The market sizing for crop growth regulators was estimated separately for key hormones and for ethylene as these product categories are available in different forms which helps in scrutinizing the market in an effective manner. The data validation was done through identifying the arable land in each region, per hectare yield, crop cycle and types of crop grown, and further amplifying the application rate of crop growth regulators per hectare. Product pricing has been collected at the manufacturer node to arrive at the market size for crop growth regulators.

Weighted average selling price for crop growth regulators was considered to estimate the market size for top crop growth regulators consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global crop growth regulators market. To develop the global crop growth regulators market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market – By Product Type Cytokinins Auxins Gibberellins Ethylene Others

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market – By Formulation Type Wettable Powders Solutions

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market – By Crop Type Fruits & Vegetables Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Turf & Ornamentals

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market – By Functions Promoters Inhibitors

Global Crop Growth Regulators Market – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global crop growth regulators market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global crop growth regulators market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global crop growth regulators market, XploreMR has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global crop growth regulators market.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global crop growth regulators market. Crop growth regulators key players include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Valent BioSciences Corporation, TATA Chemicals, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, WinField Solutions LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Xinyi Industry Co. Ltd among others.

